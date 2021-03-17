Genshin Impact: How to unlock Hangouts events





Genshin Impact version 1.4 introduces a Hangouts event in a free-to-play open world RPG. This allows fans to interact with and make friends with their favorite characters. The options available aren’t entirely romantic (although the concept is certainly sometimes hinted at), but there are several different endings for each character to unlock.

How to unlock the Hangouts event with Genshin Impact.

Hangouts events have been permanently added to Genshin Impact since version 1.4, and miHoYo will add characters to the system as the game gets older. That said, at the time of publication, fans can hang out with Barbara, Noel, Jeongyun, and Bennett.

To unlock the Hangouts event, you must first clear part of the Genshin Impact story to reach a certain adventure rank. First and foremost, you need to complete the Archon quest “Prologue: Act 3-Dragon and the Song of Liberty”. This is the last quest for Mondostadt Ark at the start of the game. So if you’re brand new and don’t rush, it can take up to a day to complete.

Once “Prologue: Act 3-Dragon and the Song of Freedom” is out of the way, you need to reach Adventure Rank 26. This is a bit annoying, especially for new players. If you want to reach Adventure Rank 26 of Genshin Impact as soon as possible to unlock the Hangouts event, you need to do a few things.

Clear the map by exploring and opening the chest. Once the side quests are available, complete everything. Knock them out as you unlock them to catch up with Archon Quest. Perform all four daily commissions daily. Use all the Resins of the day (activity doesn’t matter, experience is based on Resin consumption). Clear the one-time domain when it becomes available.

Once you reach Adventure Rank 26 with Genshin Impact, you can participate in the Hangouts event, but there is one last issue to watch out for. Story quests other than the Genshin Impact Archon usually require a story key to unlock, and Hangouts events are no exception. In fact, unlike other quests, you need two keys to access your character’s Hangouts event. This means that the first four characters need a total of eight keys.

To earn the Story Key, you must first complete 8 Daily Commissions. Then go to the journal and select the prompt at the bottom left to enter the “Story Quest” UI. When you get there, select the “Claims” button at the bottom right to get the key.

You can only carry 3 story keys at a time, so be sure to A.) ​​Get the key after each of the 8 daily commissions, and B. If you are in a cap, use the key whenever you need to get another key (this is not always possible).

Once you have the two keys, in Genshin Impact’s StoryQuests UI[HangoutEvents]Just go to the tab and select the character you want to hang out with. Related quests are usually recorded in the journal, but you’ll need to return to the Hangouts event screen to take advantage of the benefits attached to the ending or to see the Hangouts event flowchart.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile.

-Updated on this article: March 16, 2021

