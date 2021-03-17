Galaxy Note 21 may not occur due to chip supply issues





From consoles to graphics cards to automobiles, there seems to be growing fear of semiconductor conditions around the world. Thanks to a variety of factors, including the current pandemic and winter storms in the United States, the demand for chips-based products is beginning to outpace manufacturers’ ability to supply them. Not surprisingly, the smartphone market is unaffected by the problem and could hit Samsung’s flagship, which is always expected to be canceled year after year.

Once Samsung’s pride, the Galaxy Noteline has been the subject of many rumors about its demise. The strongest debate for canceling the Galaxy Note this year comes from Samsung’s own foldable phones, especially the Galaxy Z Fold series. It seems that the Galaxy Note could turn out to be much more worrisome if it was reverted instead.

Samsung’s mobile head Dong-jin Koh, also known as DJ Koh, has revealed to shareholders that the company may skip this year’s Galaxy Note 21. Company executives point out that the reason is streamlining the company’s portfolio, but he also hints at the burden of launching two flagship models a year. This year is particularly problematic due to the chip supply shortage that Samsung expects to be a problem in the next business quarter.

Semiconductors haven’t fully recovered from last year’s factory closure, but demand for consumer electronics is only exacerbating the shortage. Samsung itself was hit hard when its Austin, Texas manufacturing plant was hit by a power outage this year and hasn’t fully resumed production yet. As a result, it also affected the supply of 5G chips manufactured by Qualcomm, causing ripples in the semiconductor supply chain of the mobile industry.

The good news for Galaxy Note fans is that, at least, the phone line isn’t completely gone. Ko said it would be difficult to launch such a phone in late 2021 even with adjusted launch dates. Instead, the company is still trying to release a new Galaxy Note model next year. This assumes that it has not yet been made irrelevant by peers.

