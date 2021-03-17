South Korea promises technological, supply chain and sustainability advances with new plans





The 2021 business plan, entitled “Recover, Inclusion, Leap: Korea 2021”, was announced by the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Livestock (MAFRA) and aims to collaborate with the countries that oversee Korea’s new deal strategy established last year. I will. Supports COVID-19 recovery.

The MAFRA 2021 business plan sets technology, sustainability and food security as key development goals for the year, as the South Korean New Deal consists of three key components: the Digital New Deal, the Green New Deal and the Strong Safety Net. Priority is given. New Deal.

Under the umbrella of technology, digital advances are an important priority for the province, and many ambitious plans are underway, from the establishment of smart institutions to the development of e-commerce channels for food sales.

This year, four smart innovation valleys nationwide for agricultural development will be completed. Two in June and two in December. [where] Multi-ministerial collaborative research is utilized [from] MAFRA describes productivity-enhancing technologies for artificial intelligence and automation through business plan documents.

It will also focus on promoting and innovating the distribution of digital foods and produce. [such as] Diversification of online trading methods [for food companies].. The entire agricultural food export support system will also be reorganized to focus on online trading.

Here, the overseas online distribution platform was expanded in 2020 and the focus of food and agricultural e-commerce exports was via Chinas Tmall, but this year it has been expanded to further focus on five platforms such as Hema Xiansheng. I will. Shopee in China and Southeast Asia.

MAFRA also oversees the establishment of an online B2B trading platform for food companies that regularly consults on export-related issues to expand the reach of local businesses selling abroad.

Food security

MAFRA also identified food security as a priority area of ​​the year, emphasizing the need to increase self-sufficiency in food currently imported in large quantities, especially in the name of better risk management.

Currently, it is necessary to increase the self-sufficiency rate of major grains with large imports such as wheat and soybeans. [and] MAFRA said it must strengthen its internal and external capacity to respond to any food crisis by expanding its food reserves.

[As such], More infrastructure will be built and expanded to support this. For example, special production facilities, storage facilities, processing facilities, etc.

In this regard, the country’s facilities for managing wheat will be expanded from 27 in 2020 to 32 in 2021, soybean cultivation facilities will more than double from 44 to 100, and soybean storage facilities will be 10 this year. Increases from to 14.

According to MAFRA, the total stockpile of wheat and soybeans this year is 10,000 tonnes and 25,000 tonnes, respectively, which will increase to 20,000 tonnes and 25,000 tonnes by 2023 and 30,000 tonnes by 2025, respectively.

International grain market trends are constantly monitored and alert systems are used [has been put in place] When a crisis occurs, such as a sudden change in supply and demand.

Sustainability goals

South Korea will become a net-zero society a few years ago, including the 2030 goal of reducing 200 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to the currently projected 850.6 million tonnes. We have already established an overall sustainability plan for.

Among them, MAFRA aims to reduce GHG emissions in the food and agriculture industry, aiming to reduce GHG emissions from 20.4 million tons in 2017 to 19 million tons or less by 2030.

Carbon reduction measures are considered both before and after points or agriculture, with a particular focus on livestock and rice cultivation. [where we know a lot of the carbon footprint lies]According to the ministry, an industry-wide energy conversion plan will be developed by the end of the year.

we will [do this in line with the] Global RE100 (Renewable Energy 100) campaign, which pledges to use 100% renewable energy, [and] In addition to agriculture, we will promote a renewable energy circulation model that involves the integration of renewable energy production facilities in five cities and counties that are subject to spatial planning.

Other major plans in this area include MAFRA developing detailed standards for the introduction of solar power into local industries, increasing the supply of renewable energy from 2.7 watts in 2020 to 10 watts by 2030. Includes solar plans that promise to increase.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos