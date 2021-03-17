The Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi 9i and Redmi 9 Prime are listed with maximum Rs price cuts. 2,000 in India





Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9i, and Redmi 9 Prime are listed at reduced prices in India. There is a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on these phones. This is said to continue until the end of this month. Prices are reflected on Amazon India and Mi.com, and even offline stores are reported to sell these phones at discounted prices. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is currently available for sale on Rs. 2,000 discount at the starting price of Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed in Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model shows a reduction in maximum Rs. 2,000. According to a 91Mobiles report, these prices are available at retail stores as well as live on Amazon India and Mi.com. According to the report, these prices are valid until March 31st.

I contacted Xiaomi about the nature of these price cuts. We will update this copy as soon as we receive more information from the company.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is listed in Rs. 12,999 for basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, down from Rs. The 13,999, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently available for sale at Rs. It goes down from 13,999, Rs. 15,999. Redmi Note 9 is listed in Rs. 10,499 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently sold at Rs. 12,999. Premium 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is also available for purchase at Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 14,999.

Similarly, Redmi 9 Prime is currently sold in India for Rupees. The price for the Redmi 9i is Rs, 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. 7,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. In the table below, you can see the revised price of the discounted Redmi phone.

Model Old price New price Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 18,499 Rupees 17,499 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) Rs. 16,999 rupees 14,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 15,999 rupees 13,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 13,999 rupees 12,999 Redmi Note 9 (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 14,999 rupees 13,999 Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 13,499 rupees 12,999 Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 11,999 rupees 10,999 Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 11,999 rupees 10,999 Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 9,999 rupees 9,499 Redmi 9i (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 8,299 rupees 7,999

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

