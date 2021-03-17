SpaceX was able to test their super heavy rocket in the summer





SpaceX has been working very hard to make the spacecraft a success. But another important thing to reach Mars is a super-heavy rocket. And the report suggests that SpaceX can do orbital testing with the same thing this summer. The company is targeting a super-heavy rocket orbit test on July 1. So far, the company has only conducted high altitude tests, so this will be a big move for them as well. SpaceX also has a 2023 goal for a spacecraft ready for the Mars mission.

About Super Heavy Rocket

Don’t look at the word super heavy and assume that it can’t be reused like a company’s regular rocket. In fact, after putting the spacecraft in orbit, the rocket returns for further reuse. In fact, it is very capable and can be used multiple times a day. The rocket is equipped with 28 Raptor engines, making it the most powerful rocket ever manufactured by mankind. It also produces £ 28 million of thrust.

If you’re already impressed with the prototype of a three-engine spacecraft, imagine what a 28-engine super-heavy rocket would look like. I’m already very excited to see rockets working here. Each Raptor engine is cooled by liquid methane and oxygen propellants, making it extremely powerful. With the return to the launch of the super-heavy tank, preparations have already begun. SpaceX has already begun building boosters, and once the required tests are completed on the same, the superweight will also rise to height.

SpaceX current test flight

The company is currently working on the launch of the SN11 spacecraft. It is the successor to the SN10, which landed almost completely but exploded after a while. After that, it was found that the landing gear was faster than it should be and the landing gear of the spacecraft was crushed by the impact. Therefore, the SN11 could be the first spacecraft that the company has landed properly and remains intact after the test flight mission is completed. SN11 also marks the end of this generation of starship.

After this, the company will test more advanced versions of Starship, the SN12, SN13, and SN14. At the same time, test BN1 and BN2 before the summer test of BN3 and SN20. The company has already begun building a launch pad for ultra-heavy rockets. The company plans to catch rockets in the air, unlike its predecessors who landed on the ground. So this is the first time for a company or an industry.

What do you think about the launch of the super heavy rocket? And do you think the mission will be successful? Please let us know in the comments below. Also, if you find our content useful, please like it and share it with your friends.

