5 latest Google Ads features and how to get the most out of them





30 Seconds Summary: No doubt Google Shopping is still mostly a paid PPC channel, but you can also enjoy free traffic. The video and display format is not the type of ad you are thinking about getting online. Not all conversions are generated equally, especially when it comes to acquisition channels because of brand awareness and influence targets. Buying from a new customer on the site is more valuable than buying from a repeater.Occurs offline, zoom calls and online shopping aren’t everything, but offline conversion tracking isn’t always considered For gallery ads, Google offers a new ad format integrated into the search network. These ads Formats are for mobile displays only, their dimensions allow advertisers to have a stronger impact than text ads

Google has released new smart features and ways to buy ads on a variety of channels. Marketers can expand their reach and experiment with new approaches. As always, it’s novel and has a learning curve.

SEISO, a reference PPC insights platform, has analyzed the impact of these updates on over 13,000 accounts. Here’s how to make them work:

Content created in partnership with SEISO.

1. It will be posted on Google Shopping for free

Undoubtedly, Google Shopping is still mostly a paid PPC channel, but you can also enjoy free traffic. Why are there free options? After the introduction of shopping channels, Google has removed most of the other price comparison websites from SERPs (Shopping.com, Shopzilla, BizRate, etc.). The move was so aggressive that in 2017 the European Commission told Google 2.42 billion (about 30) for violating EU antitrust law by giving illegal benefits to another Google product, the comparative shopping service. I fined 100 million dollars). It’s still on appeal, but Google has made changes to ensure that other options than itself exist in its service and SERP. For organic search optimization, you need to ensure that your products appear in the first place.

How to make it work for you

You need to start by optimizing your shopping ads and understand which products lead to the most clicks and conversions. For example, you can use the SEISO Google Shopping Analyzer (try it for free) to get shopping reports. From there, you can adjust your product feeds and product pages to focus on products with positive margins.

Source: SEISO report on defective products in shopping feeds

After cropping your feed and page, you can go to your Google Merchant Center account in the Growth menu. There is a channel called Surfaces throughout Google. Set this to ACTIVE. This feature was initially available only in the United States and India, but is being rolled out worldwide.

2. Get impressions on display and YouTube ads, but pay only for sales

Video and display formats are not the type of advertising you think of when it comes to online acquisition. They are more popular with brand awareness and influence targets.

But now Google wants to convince you in other ways. why? Google has so much data about user profiles and their intent that they can predict what they will buy. Facebook built its platform based on knowing about users from browsing and sharing. Google knows its users well. From search queries, from the media that users consume on their surface (videos and AMP pages), and because of past purchases thanks to receipts received in Gmail.

Thanks to this treasure trove of data points, the algorithm identifies the new video game console that users need. And it only shows ads related to him when he is ready to buy. Ads are likely to lead to conversions, and Google increases revenue per page by showing users only those ads that have converted.

You can now perform performance-based targeting on YouTube ads and display networks. This usually means lower reach than CPM or Trueview campaigns, but you can increase conversions while managing your budget.

But keep in mind that this is a black box. The algorithm decides whether to show ads based on how much money you make for Google. If your product finds an audience, this is a virtuous cycle and you will get a lot of volume. Otherwise, the campaign may not be featured at all.

How to make it work Use smart displays in your tCPA or tROAS bidding strategies. This allows you to maintain the benefits of your smart display framework without losing control. Based on over 13,000 Google Ads accounts audited by SEISO, the best targeting is:Similar converters and custom intents from competitors

You can use SEISO’s Audience Analysis section to identify which audiences are most relevant. And you can try it for free.

3. Good customer acquisition, but good new customer acquisition

Not all conversions are born equally. When it comes to acquisition channels, buying on site from new customers is more valuable than buying from repeaters. Of course, loyalty is the key and you need to take care of your existing customers. But search engine marketing is neither the main channel for doing so nor the most money-efficient channel. CRM is more efficient at attracting customers again, whether through email marketing or through acquired social media. Coexistence of acquisition and loyalty is the best way to maximize the lifetime value of a customer.

Once you know what you can expect from your users in the long run, you can adjust the amount you pay for new and old customers.

Google Shopping can now take into account lifetime value.In the left navigation of the smart shopping campaign[設定]Click to set your conversion goals. Use the New Customer Acquisition option. So here’s the incremental price you can pay for each conversion of this type of customer and repeater. For example, suppose your conversion CPA is $ 42 and you set the value of your new customer to $ 38. This allows the campaign to pay new customers up to $ 80 and existing customers up to $ 42.

How to make it work for you

Make sure you are tracking new customers. There are two ways to track and you must use both.

Make sure your Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts are connected. In this way, the algorithm recognizes all sales made on your website, even if they come from different channels. Set differentiated tags for new and old customers and leave it to your e-commerce platform or tag manager. You need to display either tag, depending on the customer’s status.

As a rule of thumb, this should be aligned with your promotional strategy. Focus on your product selection to boost your best recruiting products. Usually the one that triggers the first sale on a website for new customers.

4. Go offline!How to track offline conversions

Nowadays, it’s easy to forget that most of the business is still done offline, and zoom calls and online shopping aren’t the only things in life. However, tracking offline conversions is not always taken into account. According to Google, 30% of mobile queries are local search, which is the fastest growing segment. Also, 75% of local search users go to the store within 24 hours. This is a lot of conversions lost in online tracking.

A new version of Google Ads local campaigns is here just for that. Local campaigns use GPS and Wifi to locate users. Google will display ads related to your business advertising presence around your location.

How to make it work for you

To be successful, you need to set up omni-channel tracking that integrates offline elements. From there, you will be able to measure different types of transformations. You need to create a set of conversion actions for each campaign.

In-store visits: Google automatically tracks bring-in traffic from your location captured from your app and OS. All POS addresses or GPS coordinates must be registered. Offline purchase by offline Conversions API or bulk sheet upload. Buy online via regular tracking pixels.

Once your conversions start appearing in your interface, you’ll be able to optimize for each of these goals. Going further, you can maximize the new potential of each campaign for each target. To do this, try the SEISO Campaign Optimization Tool for free.

Source: SEISOP PC Campaign Optimization Tool

5. Be creative!Push gallery ads to all networks

Gallery ads and showcase shopping ads in search are good to test! Eighty-five percent of respondents value visual information over textual information. At least 50% of respondents in all categories except electronics, household items, wine and spirits prefer visual information to text (Intent Lab survey, February 2019).

With gallery ads, Google offers a new ad format integrated into the search network. Because these ad formats are mobile display-only, their size allows advertisers to have a stronger impact than text ads. Google will continue to serve creative to the same users with new placements such as:

YouTube: A “home” screen where more than 90% of users say they have discovered a new brand or new product. Discovery: The Google Discovery app while scrolling through your news feed and searching for interests. Gmail: Even if your Gmail ads are deployed through Discovery, you can use Discovery Ads to extend your reach from Gmail to other Google-owned surfaces.

And of course, they will appear as showcase shopping ads on the main results page.

Google is constantly introducing new features for testing. The key to having a state-of-the-art Google Ads account is to test early. With a large number of features, it’s already fully optimized and in the right position.

The SEISO analysis report has more discoveries, including expert tips and best practices, analysis of account activity, and selection of over 75 criteria.

Is your Google Ads campaign optimized? Try SEISO for free today. Click on the following link: www.seiso.io/en.

