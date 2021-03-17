Michael Brown, Director of Defense Innovation Unit





This photo shows a Pentagon sign in the Pentagon, Washington. | Patrick Semansky / AP Photo

The Washington Defense Innovation Unit remains in very small clothing by Pentagon standards, has approximately 100 full-time staff, and currently has an annual budget of over $ 130 million.

However, the Silicon Valley outpost, founded five years ago, has an oversized role in helping the military leverage some of the cutting-edge technologies, from space systems to artificial intelligence to advanced energies and materials. Is playing.

Its director, Michael Brown, co-authored a groundbreaking study in 2018 that had a major impact on the adoption of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, blocking China’s efforts to steal the pinnacle of U.S. technology. We have also been instrumental in renewing the federal government’s efforts to do so. ..

Brown, a former CEO of cybersecurity firm Symantec, who came to DIU in 2018, also has offices in Boston, Austin and DC, ensuring that the military is in the right place in the commercial innovation ecosystem. He states that he is making steady progress to do so. ..

However, there are few signs that the Chinese have given up their aggressive efforts to invest in American startups.

“China was able to continue at its previous rate,” Brown said. “Since we wrote our first report, China’s investment in technology hasn’t dropped a bit.”

Brown tells POLITICO Pro how tech companies are motivated to partner with the Pentagon, how DIU is expanding, and why competition with China is like the Cold War. We talked about what we consider to be a high-tech marathon rather than an arms race. ..

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

What is the biggest difference in DIU right now?

Many of the ongoing efforts are about scaling DIUs. We have our own contracting ability, which is a big problem for us. Next, we introduced an additional structure with a dedicated defense engagement team that constantly scans for the most important issues. And there’s a commercial engagement team that scans the innovation ecosystem in which we live. The job of this dedicated team is to understand where interesting solutions are commercially deployed. For example, in AI, who has the best technology to detect big data anomalies, or who has the best technology to perform sensor fusion?

So I think the structure of a dedicated team of contract, defense and commercial involvement could have the next level of impact on more and more projects.

Are more companies working on DIU?

The 105th project has started. As a result, far more projects are underway than they were two years ago.

Corporate responses have increased by 35% since 2019. More people know about us. Some companies have been successful and are now returning to another opportunity to work with the Pentagon.

So is there little political resistance in the valley to working with the Pentagon?

I think it’s been uphill for a while. As a result, more and more companies want to work with us. One of the reasons is that we work in spaces where companies and their employees are aware from the beginning that they will work with the government, such as autonomous systems and commercial spaces.

Even with AI and cyber, if you’re a small company compared to Google or Microsoft, their main concern is how to grow the company or earn a salary. Or how do you reach your next investment milestone? They are far more concerned about what they can do to help the Pentagon access Pentagon contracts, rather than trying to make a political statement.

I think only large multinationals are actually facing such problems. Google, Microsoft, Amazon. And all the management of those companies, including Google, has now publicly stated that they intend to support cooperation with the Pentagon. We are currently working on many projects in collaboration with Google. So I don’t see much resistance. Of course, there are cultural differences between DC and Silicon Valley, but I don’t think that’s preventing us from doing more in a small company. Whether DoD can go fast enough and whether the company can sign a large number of contracts is a more economical decision.

Are there any bureaucratic obstacles to working with more players?

I’m very proud of what I’ve done at DIU, but it’s not without friction compared to other customers. Working with DoD can still be a bit more difficult than other commercial customers. So, as more companies consider us, we continue to strive to break even more barriers. It works as a whole, but I’m not happy until every company sees our activity and says, “Yes, I want to work with DIU.”

And is it converted to a field product?

Last year, there were records that 11 capabilities were transferred to the military. This means both vendor production contracts and fighter-specific features. A project is not considered successful if the contract is complete and features are not deployed. Both of these are really necessary for a successful project.

You have sounded a warning about Chinese venture capital. Has the recent reform of the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States affected?

I think I have the same level of concern as many people in the field of national security. So, of course, I was thrilled to see the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act and the Export Control Reform Act passed in 2018. Unfortunately, it took time for both the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance to enact new rules. Meanwhile, China was able to continue investing at its previous rate. Since producing its first report in 2017, China’s investment in technology has not declined.

Of course, CFIUS was very aware of the fact that more Chinese companies are trying to buy US assets, especially in areas such as semiconductors. CFIUS already had jurisdiction to suspend direct acquisitions. CFIUS needed a framework to better assess the transfer of intellectual property through large-scale venture investments, technology licensing agreements, or joint ventures. I think we have the right law in place. You need to make sure that the regulatory system is catching up in terms of rules and processes. But then I think the Chinese are trying to understand “what is the next open door I can go through because that door was blocked”.

So are you really at the forefront of technology competition with Beijing?

The president calls it strategic competition with China. I think he is right. I distinguish it from the Cold War arms race. This is really technology because China recognizes the value of transforming the economy through high tech, getting higher paid jobs, growing the economy, becoming the source of technology in the global market and setting standards. It’s a competition. Therefore, in high-tech racing, it will be much more important for the United States to invest in our own strengths. What we really need to focus on is investing in the next 20, 30, or 40 years of innovation. This requires more federal-funded research, [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] Education and talent growth, and encouraging long-term investment in the private sector.

What kind of moonshot are you making today? I think our commitment to excellence in science and technology is to ensure a proper policy framework. That’s why we encourage a lot of innovation in these areas to stay at the forefront of what I call games-changing technologies: AI, biotechnology, autonomous systems, quantum science, cyber. In some regions, China is already ahead, such as 5G and small drones. Even if it’s a Chinese game plan, we don’t want those situations to become the norm.

