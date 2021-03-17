Prosser Posts Fake Invitation to Apple Event on March 23





Jon Prosser is well known in Apple’s leak scene. Along with Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, Prosser is often quoted from the media discussing the latest rumors about upcoming products and events.

Prosser shares the latest leaks with about 319,000 followers on the FrontPage Tech YouTube channel, and his tweets reach even more people, or about 347,000 users. And he caused a lot of confusion using the latter platform.

False alarm

When is the next Apple event? This is a question that all Apple fans are asking, and a question that Prosser tried to answer repeatedly.

In a tweet on March 8th, he predicted that the next event would take place on March 23rd, claiming “100% certainty” in the video the next day. As proof, Prosser showed his chat history with the source that gave him the date.

But did he make a mistake? As a general rule, Apple will send an invitation one week before each event and will also post a notification on its website. So on March 16th, we eagerly waited for the announcement, but unfortunately it was useless.

The confusion was even greater when Prosser suddenly posted an invitation to his Twitter account. It declared Apple’s event on March 23, with (almost) compelling formats and artwork, and the slogan “See you hair.” Tweets were rated more than 2,000 times within an hour and were quoted hundreds of times. But something is wrong.

Shave eyebrows

Apple is often known for enclosing mysterious messages in elaborately designed invitations. For example, for the iPhone 12 event, the slogan was “Hi, Speed.” This hints at the new 5G capabilities of the device.

Breaking news: Apple will send you an invitation to the event on March 23rd. pic.twitter.com/dhZtZ8EnA7

Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 16, 2021

In that sense, Prosser’s fake invitation says “again, hair.” Apple loves puns, and maybe this nods to those wild blockade hairstyles? Does Apple Sell Smart Razors? Or will Craig Federighi, whose nickname is Hair Force One, host the event?

There is nothing like that. In the aforementioned video on March 9, Prosser announced that he would shave his eyebrows with a camera if he made a mistake in his remarks about the March 23 keynote. This now seems to regret. The leaker posted the following tweet on Twitter:

My ass is waiting for this fuckin event until 11:59 pm on March 23 before touching the eyebrows

Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 16, 2021

In other words (and to put it more vulgarly): before Prosser shave his eyebrows, he will wait until the very end of the event day he predicted.

Despite the gift clues that this was all a joke-slogan, razor photo-Prosser’s post caused a great deal of confusion. Many of his followers received his post at face value, some media quoted his post, and announced that Apple had finally sent an invitation to the March event.

But in reality, the wait continues. And Prosser’s eyebrows seem to be in serious danger.

This article was originally published in Macwelt. Translated by David Price.







