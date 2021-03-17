Xbox Series X may support VR headsets Here are the best clues ever





Microsoft can add support for virtual reality headsets to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S if a surprise message is required.

IGN Italy reported that when installing a new Xbox wireless headset on the Xbox Series X, the following message was displayed in Italian: VR headset updates are available. Also, the additional text prompts the user to update the VR headset. This message is reported to be visible only to Xbox Series X and Series S users.

However, the message may be an error on the part of Microsoft, especially if the name of the new Xbox headphones contains the word headset. Instead, we hope that VR headset support is on the horizon of the Xbox Series X.

Currently, the new Xbox console VR headset is not supported, nor is the old Xbox One supported. Still, Windows 10 has its own Mixed Reality system, which has long supported a variety of VR headsets and platforms. So it’s not a big leap to see VR headset support on the Xbox Series X.

Since the PS5 supports PlayStation VR and is configured to support the upcoming PSVR 2, VR support on the Xbox will at least give Microsoft some form of rebuttal to Sony’s VR ambitions.

The subject of VR and Xbox support has been bubbling for some time. And before the launch of the next Xbox console, UploadVR reported, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he wanted VR support on the Xbox to be easier. However, Spencer wasn’t supported because it explicitly stated that VR wouldn’t be supported on the Xbox Series X at launch.

If you see this message, it’s possible that Microsoft is testing VR support on your Xbox. However, it’s also possible that VR support has remained on the Xbox operating system since it may have been on the card during system development.

Microsoft hasn’t shed light on this, so you need to determine if the Xbox Series X supports VR or if this leak is widespread. If you want to get stuck in the world of virtual reality, check out our best VR headset summary.

Best Xbox Wireless Headset Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos