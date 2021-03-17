Google has fixed five security bugs, including a zero-day attack that was exploited in the wild





The patch vulnerability news released by Google last Friday underscores the importance of organizations using cloud-based solutions instead of legacy apps supported by on-premises infrastructure. (Photo courtesy of Alex Tai / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Google has released fixes for five security bugs found in the Chrome browser. One of them was a zero-day vulnerability that was actually exploited.

The latest news from Google’s warning about patching a Chrome vulnerability follows news from Menlo Security earlier last week, with the majority of Chrome users taking nearly a month to install a new patch. It was the news.

Google has reported that the bug affects the Windows, MacOS, and Linux versions of the popular Chrome browser. The company also said that the CVE-2021-21193 exploit actually existed and the newly discovered zero-day attack was due to a flaw in post-release use of Blink, a browser rendering engine developed as part of Chromium. Said to be aware of.

Security researchers allow remote attackers to trick unprotected users into accessing specially crafted websites, execute arbitrary code, or launch denial of service (DoS) attacks on vulnerable systems. , I am concerned about the potential exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities.

Huntless senior threat researcher Greg Ake states that attackers can share and replicate these zero-day exploits much faster than many organizations can patch. He said identifying zero-days early in the lifecycle can mitigate the overall risk of software users, but it doesn’t help if the user’s computer has already been compromised.

The first browser vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute additional tools or malicious code on a computer so that it can survive on the network and begin work to achieve its goals. Unfortunately, basic cyber hygiene is important, and we need to remind users and businesses that the basics of security programs are the key to strong defense strategies.

Hank Schles, senior manager of Lookout’s security solutions, added that Google quickly patched the vulnerability as Chrome runs in the cloud on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and other devices. .. He said today’s news emphasizes why it’s important to use cloud-based solutions rather than legacy apps supported by on-premises infrastructure.

If these vulnerabilities are found in on-premises services, Schless says the administrator of each organization is responsible for manually performing the updates. The delay between the discovery of a vulnerability and the installation of a patch represents a window of opportunity for an attacker to exploit the vulnerability, break into the infrastructure, and steal valuable data.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos