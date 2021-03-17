Proposed OnePlus Watch specs include warp charge and more





Details of some additional launch products and accessories, including specifications for the OnePlus Watch, have been revealed for the launch of the OnePlus 9 series.

The long-awaited new product from OnePlus will undoubtedly be the company’s first smartwatch. After launching the smart fitness band earlier this year, the “right” smartwatch was the next natural step, waiting for news about the potential specs of the OnePlus Watch.

Unfortunately, the first OnePlus Watch doesn’t ship with Wear OS pre-installed, but a recent leak suggests a set of wearable specifications. Teenager Ishan Agarwal and Indian outlet Price Baba have posted some pretty interesting specs for the OnePlus Watch.

Agarwal’s OnePlus Watch spec list suggests that the wearable crown measures at a fairly standard 46mm, with all standard features such as sleep, stress, blood saturation, and heart rate tracking. .. Other notable features include 4 GB of internal storage, full IP68 waterproof and dustproof performance, as well as automatic workout detection.

Most notable as part of this leaked spec list is that the OnePlus Watch comes standard with warp charging, but it’s not clear if it’s available via a dedicated cable or can be replenished wirelessly. .. It is said that a one-week battery life can be obtained with just 20 minutes of charging.

For Indians, the OnePlus Watch spec suggests that they can even control the OnePlus TV set. It includes a remote control option, which many other similar options don’t have. However, the OS on which OnePlus Watch runs is not yet clear.

You’ll have to wait until March 23 to see how accurate this OnePlus Watch spec leak is, which is a fairly standard setting for “premium” smartwatches.

