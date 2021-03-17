Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Review: Affordable WFH Selection





When I was a college student, when I was burning essays and textbooks, when I put on noise canceling headphones and raised the playlist, I could only hear the textbook chapters being read aloud. Now that I work from home every day, I feel that reliable noise canceling headphones are essential. They coordinate all the distractions, from the sirens and truck engines on the streets of New York City where I live, to the sounds of neighbors and robot vacuums. It’s all about the lack of other indoor distractions that many face, such as toddlers, squeaky floorboards, roommates, and old spatter heaters.

So if you’re having a hard time concentrating when you’re working from home, noise-cancelling headphones can literally and figuratively block out all the noise. And if you’re looking for a basic and practical set, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 is perfect for WFH users. The company offered me the opportunity to test them, and I found them to be a great starter option for those looking for more affordable, mid-priced prices.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 includes all the trimming needed for a good pair of noise canceling headphones. Wireless Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone, including proper noise canceling, touch control, and calibration app, smart phone call support assistant, and long-lasting battery. It’s easy to use. Simply tap to play or pause the track, double tap to play the next song, or answer the call to quit. Triple tap to move to the previous song, press and hold the touch area to activate the smartphone assistant. The headphones also include a rotatable ring on the left earcup that allows you to adjust the noise cancellation level.

Don’t worry if the other major electronics aren’t made by Microsoft. SurfaceHeadphones2 works well with Apple’s operating system, just like the iPhone and MacBook Pro. However, Microsoft Office users have some additional benefits. You can use SurfaceHeadphones2 to dictate in Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint, and when connected to your smartphone, your headphones can read and interact with emails in the Outlook mobile app. Play the My Mail function.

Headphones are very useful for those who work from home. Just tap the conference call and start the day with a cup of coffee[メールを再生]The action was an easy way to execute a burst inbox. The battery life of Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 is impressive, with a set that can play music for an hour with just five minutes of charging and up to 20 hours when the battery is fully charged. I realized that I could use the headphones for days before I had to actually connect them to my laptop to charge them.

However, Surface Headphones 2 is not without room for improvement. Compared to my Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, the Microsoft pair was inferior to when it came to the heart of music quality. I compared the two with Florence & The Machine’s “Hunger”. The Microsoft pair wanted to provide a definition of Florence Welch’s piercing trill. Sony’s headphones offered a combination of the scorching richness of drums, background vocals, and Welch’s powerful vocals, but Microsoft was flat, lacking the note-by-note clarity that Sony offers. I was caught in a flood of static noise.

With synthesizers and bass-heavy national anthems like The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Sony headphones were able to accept frequent bass drops in a much more controlled way than Microsoft. Weekend synthesizer (especially when he sings the line “I can’t see clearly when you’re gone”). Microsoft headphones outperformed non-electronically produced music, such as jazz, instrumental music, and orchestral pieces. Listening to Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring” at the Four Seasons was a particularly exciting and inspiring experience.

Another area where Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 might have done better is comfort. I’m used to the big, ergonomic and soft oval pads on Sony headphones, so it took me a while to adapt to the small, round ear covers of the Microsoft pair. Also, the noise canceling adjustment ring on the left side of the Microsoft headphones easily entangles the hair, and while the overhead pad on the top is certainly slippery, it can put pressure on the head and put unpleasant pressure on it, so remove the hair. I needed to. Every few hours or so to take a break.

Of course, after listening to the same song over and over for hours, we compared the music and found the smallest difference within seconds of the refrain, so if you’re just a casual music listener, Microsoft headphones are certainly enough. I would think. Most of the time, I don’t use headphones 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as I do from time to time. It’s always good to take off your headphones for a quick break anyway (usually when you’re away from your laptop, this is your eyes, and certainly thank you). Plus, if you’re used to rolling earcups from popular brands like Beats, Microsoft headphones are certainly comfortable and familiar.

Given that Microsoft headphones are priced at only $ 245 (my Sony headphones were originally over $ 300), the average for a great noise-cancelling headset with additional smart device benefits. It’s definitely worth a penny for a good listener. After using Surface Headphones 2 as work headphones for a week, I found it to be an easy-to-use device and a great accessory that meets many basic requirements.

Surface Headphones 2 is currently available on Amazon and is available in both gray and black. Buy these WFH approved headphones below.

