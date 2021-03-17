Windows 10: Microsoft has provided a major upgrade to this developer toolkit





Microsoft has released Windows Community Toolkit 7, the latest collection of tools for developing Windows 10 apps.

The toolkit includes helper functions, custom controls, and app services. It is designed to help app developers build Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and .NET apps for Windows 10 devices.

This toolkit is part of the .NET Foundation created by Microsoft in 2014 and oversees open source work on the .NET Framework. This foundation was created with Xamarin, which Microsoft acquired two years later. The appeal of Xamarin was that it helped Windows app developers deploy .NET and C # programs on Android and iOS.

“This new update includes an all-new .NET Standard MVVM library, an easy-to-use Toast Notification helper for both .NET and UWP, a completely revamped composition animation system for C # and XAML, new controls, and more. “We do,” said Andrew Hawker of Microsoft. Blog post.

Hawker warned developers that there were some “significant changes” and said it was one of the largest releases of the toolkit in history.

Microsoft claims that the new toolkit packaging structure allows developers to reduce the impact on the toolkit’s application size footprint in common scenarios by 80-90%. In particular, these changes affect the Animations and Controls package.

For example, the Animation package has been lightened to directly support only C # and XAML animations.

This update provides the MVVM Toolkit for .NET. Microsoft states that the Microsoft.Toolkit.Mvvmpackage is the “latest, fast, modular MVVM library.”

“This package is intended for .NET Standard, so it can be used on any app platform such as UWP, WPF, Xamarin, Uno Platform, and also at runtimes such as .NET Native, .NET Core, .NET Framework, and Mono. You can. It runs on all of them and provides a common API surface in all cases, “Hawker said.

It also has improved notification support for Win32 and .NET 5, a new animation package, a TabbedCommandBarapp-level navigation interface, a better ColorPicker control, and a new Switch Presenter for layout and organization of XAML.

Microsoft states that it has released a preview of its desktop app toolkit that works with .NET in the newly released Windows UI Library (WinUI 3) Project Reunion 0.5 preview. Project Reunion was announced at Build 2020 in May last year as Microsoft’s plan to help developers integrate Win32 and UWP apps.

Microsoft describes WinUi 3 as “a native user experience (UX) platform for building modern Windows apps that run on Win32 and UWP apps.”

