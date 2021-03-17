Apple MacBook Pro with Intel i5 processor available on Amazon at the lowest price





Apple’s new MacBook Pro is now available on Amazon at the lowest price. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel i5 processor sells for Rs 99,990. Originally released in India for 1,22,990 rupees. In other words, Amazon offers a discount of Rs 23,000. The e-commerce giant also offers a flat discount of Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank’s credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions.

Therefore, if you have an HDFC bank card, you can get this Apple MacBook Pro for less than Rs 93,000. If you do not have an HDFC Bank Card, you can get a 10% (Rs 1,500) discount on Bank of Baroda’s credit card EMI transactions and an Rs 1,250 discount on ICICI Bank’s debit card EMI transactions.

You can also get a discount of up to Rs 16,550 to replace your old device. The prices listed are for the 256GB storage variant.

The 512GB storage variant on the same device does not receive a large discount and is available for Rs 1,42,990 to Rs 1,41,719. This also means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,271 on this model.

Applying both HDFC and Exchange Offers makes trading much sweeter. However, using a MacBook laptop with an M1 will improve performance. If you can spend more than Rs 10,000, you can buy a Macbook Pro device with an M1. The price is 1,22,900 rupees. There is also a MacBook Air with an M1 which costs Rs 92,900 in India.

The MacBook Pro 13 has a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display that supports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a pixel density of 227ppi, and a brightness of 500 knits. It is equipped with Apple’s old 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor with a base clock speed of 1.4GHz and a boost speed of 3.9GHz, with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 256GB of SSD. The base model comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an Apple touch bar.

