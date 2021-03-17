New iMac in 5 retro colors





According to hit-and-miss leaker Jon Prosser, Apple’s upcoming 2021 iMac models have five color options that reflect the colors of the 4th generation iPad Air and are reminiscent of the original “iMac.”

Prosser explained that the redesigned iMac has silver, space gray, green, sky blue, and rose gold color options.

The range of color options seems to be aimed at taking advantage of the nostalgia of the original “iMac” offered in iconic color choices such as lime, strawberry, blueberry, grape and tangerine.

The redesigned iMac with a slimmer bezel and Apple silicon chip has been expected for some time to replace the existing 21.5 and 27-inch models. At least one of the new models measures 23 to 24 inches, but the size of the second “iMac” is unclear. The 23- or 24-inch iMac is likely to be physically the same size as the current 21.5-inch iMac, and a smaller bezel allows for a larger display.

The overhauled design is very similar to Apple’s 2019 Pro Display XDR monitor, which is expected to have no “chin” at the bottom of the display. Instead of a curved rear design, the new iMac has a flat back, and previous rumors suggested that the 2021 iMac has an “iPad Pro design language.”

Apple plans to equip the 2021 iMac with the next-generation Apple silicon chip. Potentially with 16 power cores and 4 efficiency cores, high-end models can have as many as 32 high-performance cores. Apple is also believed to be working on improved GPU technology, testing 16-core and 32-core graphics components.

The new iMac will be released in the spring and fall of 2021, and it’s not yet clear if both model sizes will be available at the same time.

