Sennheiser IE300 Review | Tom’s Guide

The Sennheiser IE 300 asks: How much do you mind paying for a pair of wired earphones? With a change of $ 299, the IE300 will be expensive even by the best wireless earphone standards. And you don’t even have cables fluttering with them.

Sennheiser IE300 Specifications

Color: Black

Cable length: 42.9 inches

Connectivity: 3.5mm, MMCX

Size: 0.7 x 0.3 x 0.7 inches

Weight: 0.7 oz (with cable), 0.1 oz (bud only)

But the IE 300 isn’t as old-fashioned as you might think. In fact, Sennheiser spends very little on making this a set of best-sounding in-ear headphones. For real audiophiles, it may be the pocket they’ve been waiting for, but as explained in the full review of the Sennheiser IE 300, most listeners offer better service elsewhere. You will receive it.

Sennheiser IE 300 Review: Price and Availability

As mentioned above, the Sennheiser IE 300 requires an investment of $ 299. Currently available from Amazon and Crutchfield.

To be fair, it’s a lot cheaper than the $ 799 Sennheiser IE 800 S. Another pair of audio fan grade wired earphones. Still, this is one of the few opportunities for AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort earphones to look cheap.

Sennheiser IE 300 Review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

It is no exaggeration to say that the Sennheiser IE300 is aimed at a very specific type of consumer. It’s also fair to say that other types of consumers may look at the IE300 and find it all a bit too simple.

The earphones themselves are an interesting shape, and for good reason. But in addition to the essential maintainability of the wired design, there’s nothing even extra like an integrated control or in-line mic. It also lacks major features such as active noise canceling and transmission mode. At $ 299, it’s terribly spartan.

That said, the design is also a clear step up from most wired earphones. The monitor itself is removable and connects to a cable via the Fidelity + MMCX connector. This allows you to replace your own cable if needed.

(Image credit: Future)

Specifically, the monitor is mounted on a bendable section of wire that acts as a freely adjustable earhook. These are better than the thick, cumbersome hooks on Bose Sport Open earphones, but when competing with the weight of the main cable, putting the IE300 on your ear can be quite a hassle. I always had to use both hands. One is to guide the monitor to the ear canal and the other is to keep the cable in place.

The noisy cable is also too happy to convey the vibrations from rusty clothes directly to your ears. The cables are Kevlar coated for toughness, but Im is not a fan with a rubber-like, almost sticky finish.

Fortunately, buds look and feel much better than cables. Although they are plastic, they are very lightweight and should not stick to the outside at all. This will make it look good even with cables.

Sennheiser IE 300 Review: Comfort and Fit

(Image credit: Future)

The advantage of the two-handed sitting procedure in IE 300s is that it fits very tightly. Between the shape of the buds snuggling up to my concha and the earhooks doing their job, I couldn’t loosen the IE300 at all during the exercise.

However, unlike most of the best workout headphones and best running headphones, there are still cables to deal with. It bounces as expected at run time. Between the cable and the lack of IP-rated waterproofness, the IE300 is not the first choice for training.

Still, that’s not the purpose of IE300. These earphones are for playing high quality music in situations where you can focus on having fun. For that, its very comfortable set.

Interchangeable tips come in three sizes, and unlike most earphones, all of these are available in silicone or foam. Both were comfortable to wear for several hours at a time, and the tip of the foam was a bit comfortable.

A comfortable but snug fit also provides strong passive noise isolation. For this amount of money, you can easily get an ANC with a pair of wireless buds, but this is a workaround.

Sennheiser IE 300 Review: Sound Quality

(Image credit: Future)

The IE 300 comes with a variety of audio equipment to please enthusiasts. There is a 7mm 7mm Extra Wideband (XWB) Transducer that has been upgraded since it first appeared in the IE 800 S. Each bud has a resonator chamber that reduces the masking resonance of the ear canal and cleans the treble. There is a “newly developed membrane foil” that further minimizes distortion.

The important thing is this: IE300 is great. Like its cable-free cousin, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, the sound signature is crisp, sharp, and perfectly detailed, but not a harsh and sterile method. The IE 300 sounds warm, smooth, bright and sparkling, intimate and delicate, or epic and dramatic. Ultimately it depends on the song. Sennheiser has created the perfect pair of headphones for everything.

The IE 300’s stereo processing is particularly good, and the left and right sensations are so strong that the sound stage appears to be starting to bend backwards. This allows the IE 300 to cleverly avoid the more closed sound of many in-ear headphones.

(Image credit: Future)

Tidal’s master quality tracks show how well the IE300 can handle high resolution audio. Hard rock tracks like Flying Colors’ “The Loss Inside” showed the IE 300 confident control over heavy guitar effects, giving the bass enough punch without rioting. Meanwhile, Chris Potter’s jazzy “I Had a Dream” fully exhibited the subtle acoustic complexity of individual instruments. That was true for everything from refreshing hi-hats to soulful brass saxophones.

Vocals are also clearly transmitted and will not be dented or overwhelmed. And for when you just want to crank it up, the IE300 gets uncomfortable and noisy without cracking tips.

Sennheiser IE300 Review: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

If you need the Sennheiser IE 300, you need to answer one question. How much do you mind paying for a pair of wired earphones, even with such good sounding earphones?

That level of clarity, power and balance certainly makes the price look much more palatable. At the same time, however, if you are already using high quality headphones, it’s not a transformative experience.

There are definitely music fans who are willing to compromise on design and functionality to get the absolute best sound. And yes, they may even be willing to pay $ 299 for privileges. Unless you’re one of these hardcore audiophiles, know that your money will grow even bigger with a pair of premium wireless buds such as AirPods Pro, Bose QuietComfort earphones, and Sennheiser’s own Momentum True Wireless 2. The IE300 is a much more special part. Audio gear.

