Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving One Android 11 Based UI 3.1 Update





The Samsung Galaxy A70 has an Android 11 based One UI 3.1 update. This is the second major update for smartphones after receiving Android 10 based OneUI 2.5 in February 2020. The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy A70 was scheduled for release in May 2021, which is a bit earlier than planned. The latest One UI 3.1 is currently being rolled out in Ukraine and may soon be available in other regions as well.

Samsung has released an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy A70 smartphones in Ukraine using build number A705FNXXU5DUC6 bundled with the March 2021 Android security patch. The first OTA update reported by SamMobile weighs nearly 1.9GB. During the update, it is recommended to charge the phone and connect to a strong Wi-Fi connection.

If you do not receive the notification on your Samsung Galaxy A70, you can also manually check and download the update.[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]>[ダウンロードしてインストール]Go to to get the latest version of Samsung One UI. The Samsung Galaxy A70 is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with a 25W fast charge and a 6.7-inch full HD AMOLED display.

In other Samsung Galaxy news, the company continues to update with One UI 3.1 deployed on a huge number of smartphones and tablets. The latest device to receive the update was the Samsung Galaxy A425G, which has not yet been launched in India. Samsung also recently released the latest Android 11 OS for the Galaxy M51 and Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones. Samsung tablets have not been ignored as the company has released the latest One UI update for Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite tablets.

