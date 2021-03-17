GTA 5 pays $ 10,000 to Modder with modified GTA online load time





GTA online

rock star

GTA Online is one of the biggest games in the world and makes rock stars a fortune, but it has one of the weirdest bugs in the industry. For some reason, GTA Online load times have been pretty terrible since the mode started, and players have to wait a few minutes, often 3-15 minutes. It’s strange considering the popularity of the game.

But the story goes in a fascinating direction with the work of t0st, a modder who has begun to work to solve a seemingly unseen problem for rock stars.

And be careful.

In a long word-of-mouth post at the end of last month, t0st describes the load time issue and the solution he came up with. It’s a very technical view of a problem that is appealing to you in this area and otherwise somewhat incomprehensible.

post

t0st

But as a final result, t0st said he was able to use his method to reduce GTA Online load times by 70%. And in the next two weeks, Rockstar finally tested things, made sure he was really right, implemented the fix in the game itself, credited the patch notes, and $ 10,000 as part of the bug bounty program. Awarded, something unusual given that program is intended to focus only on things like security holes.

The patch is currently available and I’m not sure if the PC load time has been reduced by exactly 70%, but you can test it yourself to see what the difference is. It’s that kind of wild that this problem has been going on for so long and has been solved by players rather than rock stars. If I were them, hire t0st just before someone else did it.

GTA 5 is currently very successful for three generations. That’s even before the upcoming fully next-generation optimized version of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X that players are hoping for. And when it arrives, it will probably load faster. It’s a fascinating story, a story about how ambiguous video game coding can be obtained, and how the solution comes from the most unexpected places.

