Cryptographic mining rigs with Nvidia RTX 3090 GPUs show that it’s not just flash-looking gaming PCs





A gorgeous mining rig to get cryptocurrency seems to be the taste of the month, and here’s another impressive custom build. Or, at least, impressive, but not so much from a practical point of view.

Also, keep in mind that crypto miners are currently unpopular with gamers, given that the large crypto boom and mining GPUs purchased for mining are further hindering the decline in graphics card inventory levels. ..

So, depending on your point of view, this mining rig from Vietnamese costume Gland Computers (found by I Leak VN on Twitter via Wccftech) is (literally) a cool achievement or robbed 10 Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics. It’s just a GPU vacuum cleaner A card away from the legitimate place of a high-end gaming PC.

(Image credit: Gland Computers)

These 10 RTX 3090s operate with custom loop liquid cooling. This looks cooler than the efficiency of the cooling system and the potential economic benefits in that regard. But to be fair, it certainly looks like part of it. Especially when compared to the average mining setup, it’s a fairly crude bolted monster (of course, this solution is also much quieter).

As Wccftech points out, the rig uses Bitspower components (Taiwan-based manufacturer of high-end cooling components) and hardline tubing in custom loops to achieve a very sharp and tidy overall look. I am.

Power is provided by a trio of Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W PSUs, and given the flashy liquid cooling, it’s clear that it could overclock the RTX 3090 GPU and get even better mining performance that way.

(Image credit: Gland Computers) Super Looper Bloopers?

However, the cost of the build isn’t really summed up in that it allows for a bit more vibrancy and additional mining power with overclocking. Broadly speaking, those who spend more on GPUs to boost mining power that way, rather than spending extra money on liquid cooling, especially flashy high-end parts, as seen here. Is wise.

In addition, in practice, all these pipes and cooling components can cause problems with rigs and potential maintenance work.

In other words, this build is meant to be shown above all, but showing it to gamers who can’t afford a high-end Nvidia GPU due to inventory issues can, to put it mildly, provoke some interesting reactions. ..

The rig’s hash rate runs at around 1000MH / s by default and can be even higher as mentioned in its overclocking.

Along these lines, but even more extreme, we recently saw a crypto mining rig completely submerged in mineral oil. Or what about the crypto miner who built the RTX 3080 mining farm in the trunk of BMW as the biggest annoyance factor?

Best graphics card deals for today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos