Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 2 will be available in these color variations





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are due out this year, and their color variations have just surfaced. The information is from Sam Mobile. But before that, keep in mind that it’s still unclear whether the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will be called ZFlip 2 or 3. However, use the Z Flip 2 name in this article.

Color variations of Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 2 revealed

According to the information provided, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive in at least black and green color variations. Of course, Samsung will give them flashy names. Additional color variations are possible.

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 can be expected to be available in light violet, green, black and beige color options. Note that they also have different names.

Sources also say the Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with at least 256GB of internal storage. Android 11 is pre-installed and One UI 3.5 may be pre-installed.

Now, the source also said that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to run the exact same One UI version. As a result, both will be available later this year. What’s more, it suggests previous rumors as well.

It’s not yet clear if it will launch during the same event

However, it is not yet clear if both phones will arrive at the same event. That wasn’t the case last year. But this may be the case. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is actually due to arrive in August, but at this point it’s just a rumor.

This device will be available in place of the Galaxy Note 21. Samsung’s mobile chief has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 21 will not be available this year. However, the Galaxy Note series will survive as new phones are scheduled for 2022. More details will be announced shortly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos