Return Story Trailer-Gematsu





Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemark have released the official story trailer third-person roguelike shooter Returnal.

In addition, on the PlayStation Blog, Housemarque’s narrative designer Greg Louden answered four mysteries from the story trailer.

1. Unauthorized reconnaissance mission failed

Our story follows Selene, a Greek-American ASTRA deep space scout. He is a complex, layered character, impedimental, intelligent, and witty. For the first time in her career, she opposes the order to travel to the alien planet Atropos to follow the White Shadow broadcast signal. Upon arrival, she crashed into an alien forest. Here she discovers the ruins of an alien civilization filled with statues, gates, heterogeneous techniques, and alien corpses. But she is not alone.The surface of the planet is full of hostile creatures that attack Selene at a glance and other threats left by the world’s ex-inhabitants.

Throughout Atropos, everything is hostile, alien, or mysterious, and Selene is one of our only human elements. So it was important that our lead was a compelling and complex character that players wanted to cheer for and better understand. Selene was voiced with a lively grounded performance by Jane Perry (recently the Hitman trilogy Diana Burnwood), and her visual appearance and face capture was done by Anne Bayer. I am very happy to be able to share.

It was hoped that Serenez’s suit would be in stark contrast to the dark and quirky world she was stuck in. The bright and clean design is a canvas that shows her journey, allowing her to track her movements in both dark environments and barrage combat.

The ASTRA Scout Suit is an impressive technology, but it doesn’t prevent Selene from being damaged or fight for her. We didn’t want players to be reassured by wearing armor, but they survived with skill and quick thinking.

2. How the world changes and challenges you

Selene scanned Xenotech during her first scout, protected herself, and found useful resources, but eventually succumbed to the element and died just awakening again in the ship’s cockpit shortly before the crash. Upon leaving the crash site, she discovered that the world had changed its layout, making her journey to the White Shadow Signal different on every cycle and replay. Its endless cycle that even death cannot escape.

In Selene, players must work together to uncover this mystery and overcome hostile creatures, traps, dangers, and the more hostile elements of Atropos. It’s a story that you have to connect with Selene and interpret through the elements of our environment, sound design, and pure narrative. Some of these environments will be introduced in a story trailer. There are also more unique environments and creatures to explore, understand and overcome during the return.

Each environment is a special place, with new creatures you encounter, stories you discover, and much more. As you can see from the trailer, the grassy ruins are a maze of oppressive forests, filled with the remains of an alien civilization that is repositioned like a puzzle in every cycle. In comparison, Crimson Waste is a bright red desert with new hostile threats and story layers to discover.

Everywhere in Atropos shuffles and changes with each death and rebirth, giving Selene and the player new challenges in every replay. Fortunately, Selene is very witty and you can use xeno-tech to find shortcuts, but you can make lasting progress thanks to certain items that can withstand the cycle. .. Other items also allow her to fight longer and harder in every cycle.

3. Relive the other cycle of renting yourself

As you travel through Atropos, you’ll discover the story of an alien civilization through a series of holographic statues called Xeno-archives and disturbed texts found in Xenoglyphs. These tell the same story from a different perspective. The Xeno archive is purely visual and needs to be deciphered, but the Xenoglyph has been created and needs to be translated through language samples collected throughout Atropos. This is a new way to tell a story, and players were very excited to try to unravel the mystery of this alien civilization.

As shown in our trailer, Selene also discovers the corpse of her own Scout throughout Atropos. These corpses may feature predictions of the deaths of other players (via an online system), or scout audio logs left by other versions of Selene, and she can’t remember the recording. Predictions show that Returnal has killed another player. As a result, you can decide whether to clean the wreckage of the items or take revenge on their death. This will trigger the most commonly found event when you play. The story content in the audio log is handmade storytelling, but all projections are created by the death of another player and can be found in all Returnal environments.

4. Solve deeper mysteries in the first person

Last but not least, as you noticed in the trailer, Selene also discovered a mysterious house that was strangely familiar. Returns are primarily a third-person action experience, but Selene and players can also enter this home in Atropos with an atmospheric first-person story sequence. There she faces a strange and familiar event that you need to stitch together.

PlayStation 5 returns are scheduled for April 30th worldwide.

