Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router meshed





I have been using the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router for a long time. They have proven to be excellent and solid small office / home office (SOHO) network equipment. However, with the rise of mesh networking, I and many others working at home have moved to mesh-compatible devices such as Netgear’s own Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. But now Netgear is activating the Nighthawk line with the new Nighthawk Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (MK83).

Let’s start with the basics. The new Nighthawk comes with a tri-band mesh WiFi 6 system 3.6 Gbps router + 2 mesh satellites. Netgear claims to cover up to 4,500 square feet. We plan to test it in a new office that is not yet complete. It’s only 1,000 square feet, but I want to cover the 2,700 square feet of the main building with a single Wi-Fi system.

I used to extend my office network with Ethernet and power line networks, but I would love to have Wi-Fi instead. Wi-Fi bridges can be difficult to set up. Power line networking is problematic in buildings with old electrical wiring. Individual Wi-Fi access points require their own management and service set identifier (SSID).

To cover all its ground with mesh WiFi6, the mesh uses the IEEE 802.11s standard. This sets rules so that the main router and its satellites can operate with each other and with all equipment. As a result, there are far fewer dead spots.

What Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, brings is not so fast Wi-Fi, much better at distributing broadband networks across multiple devices.

When we were on a lot of business trips, you always saw this problem in big hotels and event venues. You had a lot of bandwidth when people were still in. However, when the space is full, the bandwidth drops to a slow crawl of the arthritic snail.

Sure, part of the problem is sharing the backbone internet connection with more people, but another major part is that older generation Wi-Fi routers connect to more than four devices at once. I couldn’t handle it well. WiFi 6 doubles this to eight simultaneous connections by leveraging Multi-User-Multiple Input and Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) technologies more effectively than previous standard devices.

Wi-Fi 6 also uses Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (ODMFA). With the previous approach, the Wi-Fi channel remains open until the data transmission is complete. This caused many devices to sit waiting for a chance. In OFDMA, these channels are divided into many smaller subchannels. The end result is to allow 30 clients to take turns sharing the channel instead of looking for the next available channel.

Now, you might ask, “That’s good, but what does it have to do with my small office or my home office?” Lots. Nowadays, computers and smartphones are not the only ones connected to local networks. It’s also our TV, smart speakers, and security cameras. According to a 2020 Statista survey, the average American had more than 10 connected devices in his home. And, as I may add, many of us were before being sent home to go to work or school. The average number of Wi-Fi devices should now be much higher.

To manage all these connections, the Nighthawk unit uses a 1.5GHz quad-core ARM processor. This allows mesh networks to meet the needs of streaming, gaming, and video conferencing networks. Netgear claims to be able to offer a total Wi-Fi speed of up to 3.6 Gbps. In my experience, you’re much more likely to see gigabit speeds at best, but for most demanding systems, such as 4K TVs and two simultaneous zoom video conferencing, it’s enough to last this long. There is a lot of bandwidth. So that your main internet can catch up.

The new Nighthawk also makes it easy to set up a virtual Wi-Fi network. So, for example, thermostats, locks, lights, garage door openers, and other Internet of Things devices that are always connected to smart home devices, using computers, smartphones, and bandwidth, while using their own low-bandwidth WiFi. You can connect to the connection. Hungry TVs and game consoles are assigned to different high-speed Wi-Fi networks. This segmentation maximizes network speed and makes it the gear that needs the most speed. It also automatically prioritizes dynamic quality of service (QoS) features for video streaming, gaming, and video conferencing applications such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams to ensure a seamless experience.

I’ve always been able to optimize my network, but then I’m also a network administrator. Maybe you are not. This makes it easier to get the most out of your SOHO network.

Nighthawk Mesh WiFi systems start at $ 229.99 for dual-band WiFi. The Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System is available for $ 499.99 with a router and two satellite kits. If you need a wider range and speed, check out the Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system for up to 7,500 square feet of coverage. Orbi models range from $ 549.99 (RBK753) to $ 999.99 (RBK853) for Netgear’s premium network equipment.

Is this cheap? I hate it! But if you want to get the most out of your network, and nowadays many people work from home, that’s exactly what we want. Based on my experience with previous Netgear network equipment, it’s worth the money.

