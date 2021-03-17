Robots & Pencils Appoints Technology Industry Leader Tracey Zimmerman as New CEO





Cleveland, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Robots & Pencils is a digital innovation company focused on transforming businesses with mobile, web and frontier technologies, and recently appointed Tracey Zimmerman as President and CEO.

Zimmerman joined the company as president in 2014 and has been a major driver of growth. She is the company’s first female CEO and has over 20 years of experience in marketing, technology and process innovation.

Len Pagon, chairman of NextSparc, a private investment firm based in Cleveland, said: “She is a strong and innovative leader. We look forward to Tracey’s continued success as a leading company in helping to maximize the technological potential of future-proof organizations.”

Robots & Pencils was founded on the concept of unleashing human potential through systematic innovation, combining the humanities with scientist-centric design services and world-class engineering. Robots & Pencils focuses on business transformation in the education, financial services, retail and consumer goods markets.

“We learned that by applying new technologies quickly and appropriately, our clients can reach new heights in the industry and the vertical market,” Zimmerman said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with top talent, talented clients and strategic partners to continue to unleash the potential of design and technology.”

Zimmerman began his career as a software developer, analyst and consultant for multinational companies across the financial, educational and medical sectors such as Bank of America and Siemens Healthcare. During his time at Robots & Pencils, Zimmerman defended his strategic partnership with Slack and Salesforce, focusing his business efforts on three key industries and expanding his executive leadership team to grow his business.

About Robots & Pencils In 2009, we created Robots & Pencils. At the time, they were against it, thinking that mobile was more transformative than the Internet. It turned out that we were right.

Today, our thinking is that in an era of unprecedented technological acceleration, maintaining a competitive advantage requires new strategies and a focus on innovation through the vertical markets of EdTech, FinTech and ConsumerTech. It is rooted in the belief that there is.

Our approach was to create a company designed to follow talent and allow us to gather an unfair share of the super-skilled people who call robots and pencils home. A team of people who not only develop innovative solutions that transform their business, but also create products that were previously unthinkable. Visit robotsandpencils.com.

Contact: Blake Latta Vice President of Business Development, Robots, Pencils[email protected] 630-303-3786

Related images

robots-pencils.jpg Robots and pencils

Related Links

Robot and pencil

Source robot and pencil

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos