Genshin Impact: How to unlock Hangouts events





Find out how to unlock Hangouts with Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett that came with the Windblume Festival 1.4 update.

The Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Festival update brings several game changes, including a Venti banner, a new festival, and a condensed resin boost. We’ve also introduced a new Hangouts event.

Hangouts consists of four early story quests where you can hang out with Barbara, Noel, Jeongyun, and Bennett to learn more about them. Each must be unlocked, after which it can be played multiple times. Here’s what to expect and how to unlock each quest:

Requirements for unlocking Hangouts

Hangouts aren’t immediately available, and no one can unlock Hangouts. To access this feature, you must be at least Adventure Rank 26 and have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3-Dragon and Freedom Song. If you meet these requirements, you will be locked, but you can find the Hangouts event in the quest log.

Related: Genshin Impact Adventure Rank Guide How to raise your adventure rank faster

Simply go to the regular quest menu and press the story quest button at the bottom left. This will open the regular Story Quest menu with additional tabs at the top, which will take you to the Hangouts screen. Now unlock each event.

How to unlock Hangouts

Hangouts unlocks in the same way as Story Quests and requires a Story Key. The first choice of options is Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett. Two keys are required to unlock each event and can be opened in any order.

Story keys are earned through daily commissions. You will receive a key after completing 8 commissions a day, and you can hold up to 3 keys at a time. This means that it will take 4 days to complete the commission to unlock each event.

Hangouts pause or cancel

Hangouts is a unique event that plays like a combination of a short quest chain and an adventure story of your choice. When the Hangouts event begins, you’ll be able to start a conversation with the selected character and choose a response as the quest progresses. After a few choices, the first quest will end and you will be given a new quest based on your answer.

Related: Genshin Impact is adding a romance simulation event, God help us all

You can completely cancel Hangouts at any time from the quest menu. You can also stop by during quest breaks to do other things. Even in the middle of a hangout, it doesn’t prevent you from performing other quests or playing in co-op mode as long as you’re in between quests.

Hangouts ending

You can play Hangouts to get different endings. Below the quest menu, you’ll see a “Check Plan” option next to your current Hangouts quest. Click this to see a flowchart detailing the unlocked options.

Each Hangouts has 6 endings that you can capture with a photo and unlock when complete. You will also see the quest options that you unlocked at each breakpoint of the event.

Once the Hangouts are unlocked, you can return to the Hangouts screen to play the event and unlock the new ending.

Hangouts benefits

You’ll be rewarded for unlocking each ending, including Adventure Exp, Heroes Whit, Primo Gem, Ascension Materials, and recipes related to Hangouts characters.

Hangouts complete quickly, so this is a unique way to learn more about some of the Genshin Impact characters while earning some useful rewards.

Next: Genshin Impact: Age, Height, Birthday of All Playable Characters

Genshin Impact: All Claymore users in the game

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos