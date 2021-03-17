IoT Device Manufacturers Get Embedded Cyber ​​Protection-Med-Tech Innovation





Sternum, a cybersecurity and analysis company, provides IoT device makers with built-in protection to prevent cyberattacks at the exact time of exploitation, freeing R & D departments from vulnerability patches.

The company’s solution also provides a cloud-based monitoring, management, and response platform. Sternum leverages the visibility and data gained to provide enterprises with unprecedented insights for generating actionable analytics and alerts.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is exploding, resulting in a significant increase in enterprise IoT adoption, with growth of 21.5% in 2019 alone. However, unsecured IoT devices have some security weaknesses, and it is expected that more than half of those cyberattacks will target IoT devices or critical infrastructure. Unknown to many in the industry, these vulnerabilities go beyond the target device itself as they act as gateways to global host networks and provide a foothold for more serious breaches. Represents a level of danger. The severity of cyberattacks is exacerbated only on devices that perform high-risk, sensitive, and life-threatening tasks. For example, the need to protect device integrity in a medical ICU unit can be life-saving. For both enterprises and manufacturers, the ability to protect assets and avoid long-term data loss can only be achieved by protecting IoT devices.

All types of vulnerabilities are clearly recognizable and all attacks carry out specific exploits that are the same. Sternums’ exploit mapping technology tracks, identifies, and identifies this. This is what companies call an “exploit fingerprint”, which flags the presence of an attacker and prevents the attack itself. If the vulnerability cannot be exploited, it is not a vulnerability. The Sternums solution installs real-time proactive cybersecurity on pre-market or post-market devices via simple software updates without modifying existing code. From operating systems to cryptographic libraries, Sternums solutions mitigate vulnerabilities in third-party software components, one of the biggest problems for manufacturers today, providing critical R & D resources for businesses to begin mitigation. Reduce the need to invest.

Sternums not only prevents abuse on IoT devices, but also provides users with a cloud-based data analytics system. It is also the first system to provide practical visibility into the security of IoT devices. Not only does the connected device not have proper security protection, but the manufacturer does not fully capture valuable data points from the running device. The Sternums Analysis and Detection System (ADS) effectively investigates all suspicious events and attempts to compromise the device. It also accumulates insights into device internal operations, software features, and third-party code.

Natali Tshuva, CEO and co-founder of Sternum, said: Our platform is an exciting realization of our vision of a smarter and safer future through a sophisticated approach to IoT devices.

Sternum aims not only to secure the future, but also to accumulate valuable IoT insights to further drive future IoT innovation.

