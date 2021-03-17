UK Uber drivers can get the minimum wage and more on 9to5Mac.





Uber drivers in the UK will be paid at least 8.72 national living wages ($ 12.12) in addition to their holiday salaries and pension contributions. As the carpooling company claimed, the company announced a month after the court ruled that Uber drivers in the UK were employees rather than self-employed contractors …

The BBC News reports that Uber has admitted that it has fought long and hard to give drivers employment rights.

Uber argued that fares wouldn’t rise after saying that 70,000 UK drivers would be guaranteed a minimum wage, holiday wages and pensions.The ride-hailing giant said drivers would earn at least a national living wage, or 8.72 per hour, in a move that could rock the wider gig economy. […]

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the Evening Standard: But after five years of legal struggle, I know that many observers have taken this step and are not stroking our backs. We hope that the path we choose shows our willingness to change, but they make sense. ” […]

Union leaders and hiring experts said Uber’s move would have a major impact on the gig economy. Rachel Massison, a Bateswells lawyer who represented Uber’s drivers fighting for workers’ rights, called it a “very important milestone.”

However, there is a big problem with the minimum wage factor. Drivers are considered to be working only from the moment they receive the fare to the moment the journey ends. They still pay nothing for the time spent waiting for their next trip. The union states that this does not meet the conditions of the court’s ruling.

Frances O’Grady, the boss of the TUC union organization, said the announcement was “really important because it shows that no matter how large a multinational corporation is beyond the law.”

However, she suggested that Uber was trying a “cherry pick” from a Supreme Court ruling. Uber said drivers should be considered workers from the time they log on to the app until they log off.Instead, commit only to these qualifications from the time the trip is accepted until the dropoff […]

Union leaders also warned that other gig economy companies must change. “This is the end of the road to fake self-employment,” said Mick Rix, a national officer of the GMB Union, who has fought for employment rights through court.

“It’s a shame that GMB won four court battles and made sense, but it ended up there, and it was a big win for the members. Other gig economy companies. Should be careful, “Rix said.

It’s interesting to see what happens to other gig workers, such as food deliverers and those who deliver packages to companies like Amazon that are treated as independent contractors rather than employees. Many lawyers believe that the UK Uber driver ruling sets a precedent for the entire gig economy.

Photo by Thibault Penin of Unsplash

