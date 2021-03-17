Accenture Selected as Leader of PEAK Matrix for Everest Group Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named Leader of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Systems Integrator 2021 Report.

According to the Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated within the GCP system integration market and has a high score in both vision and function, as well as market impact. Analysis also found that Accenture has the most GCP specializations of all system integrators, from cloud migration and application development to data analytics and machine learning.

Since 2016, Accenture has worked with Google to deliver strong business results to its clients. Following its recent award as Google Global Partner of the Year in 2020, being recognized as the leader in the Everest Group’s GCP services is more than ever to promise its co-customers technology and human ingenuity. It means that it has excellent equipment. Tom Stuermer, Global Managing Director of Accenture’s Accenture Google Business Group.

Ashwin Bencatesan, vice president of the Everest Group, said that corporate consumption in the cloud has dramatically shifted from a skeptical outlook to a full shift to the public cloud, demand for GCP’s innovation-driven products. It states that it is effectively promoting the surge. Accenture’s expertise in guiding strategies for Accenture’s talent pool, industry-specific products, and cloud infrastructure has earned Accenture a leadership position in this report.

The Everest Group emphasizes the value of Accenture’s Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG), a jointly formed alliance to co-develop AI-enabled solutions, with Accenture’s retail industry-targeted solution from the Google Industry Solutions Partner of Shows that it has won the Year Award, Consumer Packaged Products and Health. The report also claims that Accenture is Google’s certified system integrator with more than 4,300 employees trained in GCP services.

The Everest Group’s report evaluated the capabilities of GCP services based on the market success and delivery capabilities of 18 system integrators.

A custom version of PEAKMatrix for the Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021 report is available here. For more information on Accenture and Google Cloud Platform, please visit www.accenture.com/google.

About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with cutting-edge capabilities in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across over 40 industries, we offer strategic and consulting, interactive, technology and operational services. All of this is enhanced by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 514,000 employees fulfill our commitment to technology and human ingenuity every day and serve our clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

Copyright2021 Accenture. all rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

