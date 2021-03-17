Social Care Technology Providers Emphasize the Benefits of Digital Innovation-Med-Tech Innovation





HAS Technology, a social care technology company, has released an up-to-date white paper that highlights the benefits of digital innovation that supports people across care paths.

The titles of the white papers launched to complement the latest series of webins that explore the impact of technology at three different stages of the care journey are:

A 2012 survey by Saga / Poplar found that 9 out of 10 people prefer to take care of them in their own homes when the need arises. Even now, nearly a decade later, anecdotal feedback from experts and industry observers suggests that this still applies to the vast majority of people.

Digital transformation has been a buzzword for social care for some time, and pandemics have accelerated the adoption of new technologies at many touchpoints along the care path. Putting service users at the center of care delivery is important to ensure that individual journeys meet, focus on results and are of high quality.

Jason Harrys, MD of HAS Technology, said: Whether you’re thinking about the big picture or what you want for yourself or your family, you often end up with the right quality care provided to the right person at the right time. Real-time information available to relevant healthcare professionals can do this.

Our white paper describes how technology and digital transformation can put individuals at the center of care delivery. The inspiring user stories and case studies featured in the white paper emphasize that they have already been achieved nationwide.

This white paper provides hands-on examples of how technology supports strategic service management, improves employee health, and ultimately improves personal quality and outcomes.

HAS Technology supports the preventive agenda with ARMED (Advanced Risk Modeling for Early Detection) and also supports digital results management. Its CM Digital Care Management Technology allows you to organize and deliver care offerings to meet the needs and desires of service users.

Nicola Jones, Project Officer, Community Division, Carmarthenshire Council, said: The CM solution enables us to respond more quickly to the needs of our service users, using our ability levels and skills to match the right support workers for each visit.

Since the introduction of technology, we have provided information to improve service efficiency and people-centric focus. I’m proud of the difference this makes.

You can download the HAS Technology White Paper here.

