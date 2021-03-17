Check out the cozy games on Nintendo Switch





Bring Rainbow Road to your living room at Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, an augmented reality game that hits the shelves for $ 99.99 on October 16th. USA Today

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 2020) was released for the Nintendo Switch a year before the coronavirus pandemic began.

When cities were blocked across the United States, thousands of players found comfort and communities in hilarious games, developed islands, made supplies, caught creatures, planted flowers, and became acquainted with villagers. ..

Relaxing with this latest entry in the popular simulation series allowed players to travel to a virtual paradise island and pretend not to be stuck indoors. The game is detailed and customizable, the stakes are low and the characters are adorable. Seasonal updates to Nintendo’s games bring new interactions and timely tasks to enhance gameplay.

Nintendo Switch’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” scene (Photo: Nintendo)

Check out nine other cozy Nintendo Switch games as we celebrate the first anniversary of New Horizons.

Little wood

“Little Wood” video game scene (Photo: SmashGames)

“Littlewood” (SmashGames, 2019) is a fascinating indie that begins shortly after the world is saved (apparently by you). Now you need to rebuild your village, fish, farm and make friends. The world is rich here and there is a lot to do. And the storyline after saving the world is interesting.

Stardew Valley

“Stardew Valley” video game scene (Photo: Concerned Ape)

Many Animal Crossing fans may be familiar with the RPG “Stardew Valley” (Concerned Ape, 2017) and its pixelated style.

For this cozy sim, you inherit the farm from your grandfather, you repair your new home, work the land, and visit others in the valley. There is also multiplayer so you can invite others to join.

Spirit Farrer

“Spiritfarer” video game scene (Photo: Nintendo)

In “Spiritfarer” (ThunderLotus Games, 2020), you are a “ferry master for the deceased”. Spend time with the spirit boat passengers, help with requests, craft, cook and explore while curling up. But don’t be surprised if you cry a little while playing this simulation game. It means saying goodbye to death.

Last campfire

“Last Campfire” video game scene (Photo: Hello Games)

“The Last Campire” (Hello Games, 2020) is another emotional one. This cozy but unforgettable adventure game follows Ember, who is trapped in a strange place through a series of puzzles as he seeks answers and a way back, releasing his soul as he goes.

Link Awakening and Breath of the Wild

Just look for one of The Legend of Zelda’s entries for a cozy adventure.

Nintendo Switch’s “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” scene (Photo: Nintendo)

The vast “Breath of the Wild” (Nintendo, 2017) is a refreshing take in the series with more open-world gameplay. When traveling in Hyrule, there is incredible attention to detail and many interactions. When the rumored sequel finally drops, you’re probably still exploring.

Nintendo Switch scene in “The Legend of Zelda: Awakening of Link” (Photo: Nintendo)

The adorable “Awakening of Link” (Nintendo, 2019) is a remake of the 1993 game with the same name as the Game Boy. This new version features improved but loyal visuals and gameplay.

Layton’s Mystery Journey

Nintendo Switch’s “Layton Mystery Journey: Catriel and Millionaire Conspiracy” scene (Photo: Nintendo)

There are cases where this mystery game will solve it. The puzzles in “Layton’s Mystery Journey: Catriel and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy” (Level 5, 2019), like the other games in the Professor Layton series, range from simple to complex, but with a deep story. The characters are interesting and the animation is wonderful.

However, as a fair warning, if you’re still suffering from Joy-Con drift, where the controller’s joystick seems to move naturally, it’s a good idea to fix the switch before digging deeper into “Layton” ( Nintendo offers a repair program!). “” In-game puzzles often require rigorous movements, and Joy-Con drifts frustrate them.

Moon writer

“Moonlighter” video game scene (Photo: 11-bit studio)

“Moonlighter” (11-bit studio, 2018) is a bit closer to “The Legend of Zelda” than “Animal Crossing”, but it’s still cozy. Run a village shop during the day, interact with your neighbors, and go on adventures and fight monsters at night. This RPG also has a pixelated art style like “Stardew Valley”.

My time at Portia

“My Time at Portia” video game scene (Photo: Pathea Games)

At “My Time at Portia” (Pathea Games, 2019), of course, we are starting a new life. Set in a post-apocalyptic era, you’ll visit nearby towns where you can collect, mine, rebuild, meet locals, and meet your needs near Pa’s abandoned workshops. Gameplay isn’t as sophisticated as Animal Crossing and similar games, but Portia can still be a fun escape.

Follow Felecia Wellington Radel on Twitter @fdwellingon.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2021/03/17/animal-crossing-nintendo-switch-cozy-games/4708933001/

