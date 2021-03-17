GTA 6 needs to add gang wars to truly be the next generation





Rockstars need to bring San Andreas’ gang warfare system back to Grand Theft Auto 6 for a truly next-generation open world experience.

Expectations for the final release of Grand Theft Auto 6 are very high. Rockstar Games hasn’t yet confirmed plans for the next chapter in open-world criminal adventures, but rumors of returning to GTA have been widespread online for years. Fans are undoubtedly excited that one of the franchise’s most beloved installments could be revived in modern times. However, Rockstar needs to revive the gang warfare system from GTA. San Andreas makes GTA 6 feel like a lively breathing virtual world.

The San Andreaslet player’s Gang Warfare Side Mission extends Globe Street’s influence throughout Los Santos. This required the main character, Carl Johnson, to fight other rival gangs such as Aztecs and Barras and dominate the lawn, but most of the map in the game could not be conquered. Still, players rode a wave of enemy gangs to compete in conflict areas, increasing the income of the Grove Street family. Rockstar was able to harness the power of next-generation consoles to turn this San Andreas mini-game into a decisive part of the GTA 6 open world.

The vast portion of GTA 6’s map should be categorized as the home of Vice City’s rival criminal gangs, such as Haitians and Vice City bikers. In-game NPCs can be designed with artificial intelligence that guides the gang’s territory to slowly expand by setting up outposts and constantly patrol the area. It can be friendly or hostile, depending on the player’s actions.

GTA6 needs next-generation gang warfare features

From the start of Grand Theft Auto 6, players have been able to learn about what the Vice City Gang offers. For example, supporting the Forelli Crime Family (if you have a foothold in Vice City during GTA 6) could significantly reduce store prices as the organization runs protection rackets. there is. On the other hand, working with Cubans will allow players to benefit from Vice City’s fast-growing drug trade and perhaps access to special boats and helicopters for missions. As with inMafia 3, forming an alliance with one group can damage the protagonist’s reputation for enemy gangs, allowing players to burn bridges or hostile to certain parts of the Vice City map. You need to balance who you work with, being careful not to let them.

Finally, the player’s relationship with a particular faction should affect how the GTA 6 ending is done. This may be as easy as being asked to assassinate the head of a rival Cuban gangster by the end of Grand Theft Auto 6, for example, if the protagonist collaborates with Haitians within the scope of the campaign. not. It’s an idea used in GTA 5, and could be similar to how RPGs like Fallout 4 incorporated their diverse factions into their conclusions. With these improved gang warfare features, all Grand Theft Auto 6 playthroughs will look different than last time, giving fans of single-player GTA gameplay a lot of content.

