Google cuts Android app prices in half for low-income developers by half … The Register isn’t responsible for most of its revenue anyway





On July 1, 2021, Google will reduce the service charges it charges Android developers from 30% to 15%, but it’s only the first $ 1 million in Google Play revenue.

Sameer Samat, Google’s Vice President of Product Management, described policy changes as an effort to help software developers build sustainable businesses. “We believe this is a fair approach in line with Google’s broad mission to support the success of all developers,” he said in a blog post.

Today, The Register reported that South Korea is considering reducing fees. Samat’s post clarifies that the revision of financial rules will be applied globally.

Google’s change of heart is the similarly structured fee cuts by Apple last year and the recent proceedings in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia by Epic Games over both Apple and Google over app store fees and restrictions. It follows.

“Apple and Google are demanding that game developers use their payment processing services, which charge an exorbitant fee of 30 percent,” Epic Games said in a proceedings announcement in Australia. .. “Apple and Google are blocking developers from using more efficient payment methods such as Mastercard (including Apple Card), Visa, PayPal, etc. These payment methods charge 2.5% to 3.5% The developer cannot return the savings to the customer because he charges for “”

Read more about Apple halving commissions for developers making up to $ 1 million in sales via the App Store

Since Apple introduced the App Store distribution model in 2008, it has been common to reduce app revenue by 30%, but Google has only reduced the Chrome apps distributed through the Chrome Web Store released in 2013. Requested a 5% fee. Because the business is particularly rewarding or popular, Google stopped distributing Chrome apps in 2017, deprecated the Chrome Web Store payment system, and left the door to third-party payment systems open. ..

Google’s Android revenue concessions also arrive as a result of federal and state antitrust proceedings against companies and iOS app makers in a united manner to oppose Apple’s platform restrictions. In 2018, the European Union concluded that Google abused control of the Android platform and forced hardware makers to pre-install Google apps to access the Google Play app store for 4.3 billion ($ 5 billion). I was fined.

PR moves follow money

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has rejected the rate cut as a public relations campaign.

“This is a self-serving gambit. The majority of developers get this new 15% rate, so they’re less likely to fight, but most of the revenue goes to apps with a 30% rate.” He said on Twitter. .. “So Google and Apple can continue to inflate prices and fleece consumers with their app tax.”

According to Sensor Tower, an app analytics business, iOS app makers generate less than $ 1 million in revenue, accounting for 97.5% of publishers, while Apple App Store revenue from January 1st to October 31st, 2020. It’s only 4.8% of $ 59.3 billion.

Therefore, reducing commissions for low-margin publishers as part of their overall revenue is unlikely to have a significant impact on the total fees collected by either Apple or Google.

According to Samat, 99% of Google Play developers earn less than $ 1 million a year, but it’s not clear how their revenue is related to Google Play’s total revenue.

In the free market, prices will be much lower due to competition, Sweeney said.

