How well does FIFA 21 work with Google Stadia? [Video]





Stadias’ biggest ever sports game is here in the form of EA’s classic FIFA 21. And as a game that relies heavily on reaction, quick decisions, and team control, one of the biggest questions is how FIFA 21 runs in the cloud. Base Stadia.

Play dozens of games on different difficulty levels to find out how they run on Google’s game streaming platform and try to get the game despite the global football season Answer some of the most prominent queries in case. It’s pretty close to the end.

Obviously, there’s nothing to worry about and the two games won’t be exactly the same, but at least it helps to understand how the world’s most popular sports sims run directly from the cloud.

How well does video FIFA 21 work with Google Stadia?

At what resolution does FIFA run natively in Stadia?

Here’s some really great news for hardcore football fans. We’ve confirmed that FIFA 21 works at native 4K 60fps. This makes gameplay smooth and smooth, often smoother than it actually appears on a low Hz TV screen. Like many ported games, there are no graphical options for tweaking. This means that if your monitor, smartphone, or TV supports the highest resolutions, it will revert to all resolutions at 60fps.

visual

Regardless of the resolution you display, the frame rate is kept at a consistent 60 fps. This is essential for the best experience in FIFA 21.

How are graphics stacked?

Great for sports games. FIFA 21 looks great on Stadia and is only comparable to high-end gaming PCs. The visuals are crisp when you’re in control of your favorite team during a match. Graphically FIFA isn’t the best in the industry, but the portraits of the players are still incredibly accurate. Other presentation elements boost realism even more than any other sports game, making it look like a TV at first glance in 4K.

How long is the loading time?

This depends on the game mode you happen to play, but it’s so fast that I didn’t measure these times in seconds. Unlike open-world games, FIFA 21 loads individual stadiums, players, and assets, but the game hides them behind mini-games and skill challenges. These can be skipped instantly, reducing load times instantly.

Did you see any noticeable frame drops or stutters?

When playing FIFA 21 on Stadia using a gigabit connection over Wi-Fi, and when playing on Chrome, you may not be able to see individual frame drops, but there were no large frame drops. This is especially important if you are using online games. Unfortunately, online and features were limited during the pre-release period. In other words, I couldn’t see how a multiplayer game works.

After all, this is a console-first game, but if you want to get the most out of FIFA 21 with Stadia, we highly recommend using a gamepad or controller. However, the keyboard and mouse combination is still very smooth.

Are there really any downloads or updates?

Yes, Stadia’s FIFA 21 is ready right after its launch, but the latest team and player statistics are updated every time you start a new online game or start a career mode season. .. However, this process is fast and requires no download other than the Stadia app for Android or iOS.

Can I play from my iPhone or iPad?

Yes, Stadia is now officially available on iOS as a dedicated web app, so you can play all games, including Stadia’s FIFA 21.

Do you have questions about Stadia’s FIFA 21?

Drop your question in the comments section below. And do your best to get as many answers as possible humanly. In the process, you may be able to save money if you are on the verge of buying.

