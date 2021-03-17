Riva Health Launches $ 15.5 Million for Breakthrough Mobile Heart Disease Technology | Corporate Finance





Palo Alto, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 17, 2021-

Riva Health, a new mobile cardiology app, today announced a $ 15.5 million funding led by Menlo Ventures. UC Health and the University of Colorado Innovation Fund also participated in the round, with major Chicago healthcare investors Brandon Cruz of Go Health and Larry Gies of Madison Industries. This investment follows the previous round led by Menlo Ventures last year, alongside True Ventures. Riva is led by Dag Kittlaus, former co-founder of both Siri and Viv, and Dr. Tuhin Sinha, co-founder of Healthe Heart, one of the world’s largest cardiovascular research studies. UC Health’s Dr. Rich Zane joins Menlo Ventures’ Greg Yap on the Rivas board of directors.

Rivas measurement technology provides new cardiovascular data and real-time management that can be directly linked to health goals and outcomes. This application uses fingertip photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure an individual’s pulse waveform (BPW), a signal that indicates changes in blood flow and intensity. High resolution measurements are captured when an individual’s index finger is placed on the camera lens on the back of the phone. This new technology is combined with healthcare interventions provided by Rivas’ own licensed healthcare provider. Comprehensive hypertension solutions can be used for faster and more loyal remote patient management, making premium cardiac care more equitable and accessible.

Riva co-founder and CEO Dag Kittlaus has long known that smartphones and wearable technologies open up a whole new paradigm of interaction and realization, especially in healthcare. However, as diagnostic science needs to catch up, there are limits to taking advantage of health care opportunities. Use Riva to introduce a whole new way to manage your illness and fulfill your doctor’s promises on your mobile phone anywhere in the world. Initially focused on blood pressure, more can be inferred from an individual’s BPW. The possibilities are vast and exciting. Now anyone, anywhere, can care about their heart health.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and accounts for 30% of deaths. In addition, the National Center for Health Statistics reports that 108 million adults in the United States have hypertension, and only one in four effectively manages hypertension. A Northwestern Medicine study predicts that the number of heart diseases nationwide will continue to grow unless new management and prevention methods become readily available to individuals.

It is more prevalent, complex, and has no preventable health challenges than heart disease. This is a disease that affects millions of people. Still, many feel completely lonely and not equipped to handle it. That makes it such a valuable challenge, said Tuhin Sinha, co-founder and head of science at Riva. We are developing technologies that not only improve personal health care, but also increase access to health monitoring on an unprecedented scale.

Riva is currently informed by global experts in blood pressure measurement science, has completed a comprehensive verification of its measurement technology, and is working with the FDA to obtain a marketing license. Riva will release an official beta in the summer of 2021. In addition to investing in Riva, the University of Colorado Health is already affiliated with Riva Health. The University of Colorado oversees 12 hospitals in the state, providing more than 2 million visits annually and leveraging Riva to help patients measure and manage heart disease.

Greg Yap, a partner at Menlo Ventures, says Riva’s uniqueness is the ability to integrate better, easier data over the phone with better management of heart disease. We believe that the future of remote monitoring is an integrated technology-enabled clinical intervention. Tuhin and Dag share this vision of using new data to improve clinical outcomes and are pleased to continue to support Riva and lead Series A.

Riva is currently hiring additional signal processing engineers to join the team. For more information, please visit www.rivahealth.com.

Riva Health is shaping the future of cardiovascular health care. Rivas’ breakthrough cardiology technology measures and manages hypertension, all via a smartphone app and camera. The company, led by co-founders Dag Kittlaus and Tuhin Sinha, faces heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

Riva released a beta version of its flagship app in the summer of 2021 and is currently working on its engineering team.

Keywords: United States North America California

Industry Keywords: Home Appliance Health FDA Technology Mobile / Wireless General Health Cardiovascular

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 03/17/2021 01:00 PM / DISC: 03/17/2021 01:01 PM

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos