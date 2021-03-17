Google calendar add-on you know is worth a break





Scottsdale, Arizona, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The telecommuting boom caused by the pandemic may be great for business productivity, but it’s definitely terrible for work-life balance. And also for a break in the bathroom. For starters, people are having a hard time disconnecting at the end of the day. But they also have a hard time leaving to drink coffee or have lunch.

In fact, according to Prodoscore, remote employees are 47% more productive than face-to-face employees. But while productivity may increase, burnout is the best ever, says Harvard Business Review.

You can easily add breaks to your calendar.

What is a simple solution to prevent burnout? Take a break! Specifically, according to the American Psychological Association, there is a 15-minute break every 90 minutes.

That’s why Scottsdale-based software company Trainual created BreakBot. BreakBot is a free Google Calendar add-on that automatically adds the breaks you need to your schedule.

To use BreakBot, simply install a free add-on from Google Workspace. Then regain control of your calendar in three simple steps. Easy to set up:

BreakBot monitors the calendar and automatically adds breaks Number of days (such as the next 14 days) Limits on the amount of time you can work without breaks (up to 2 hours, etc.) Time you want each break be (15 minutes each, etc.)

That way, you don’t have to worry about your calendar filling up. Even so, you will still get the break you need!

Trainual CMO Jonathan Ronzio said: “I was losing control of my time, and I thought,” My calendar just recognizes that I’ve been in a meeting for more than 4 hours and need a break. Others on my team felt the same way, so when I realized that there was no such thing as a BreakBot, I decided to build it. “

BreakBot by Trainual is the easiest way to finally get a break you deserve. For more information and free installation, please visit www.trainual.com/breakbot.

About Trainual: Trainual is the original business playbook builder and number one team training tool with a mission to make it easier for small businesses to run.

Reliable by thousands of small businesses growing in more than 120 countries, the award-winning training platform brings everything your team needs to know in one place. That way, you can scale quickly and easily without wasting time.

For more information, please visit www.trainual.com. Alternatively, download the Trainual app directly from the Apple or Google Play store.

Training Media Contact: Becky Winter (602) 550-4914[email protected]

Trainual.com

Source training

