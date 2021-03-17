2nd Generation Google Nest Hub Senses Sleep Patterns: The Tribune India





March 17, New Delhi

Google has introduced a new feature on its second generation Nest Hub called Sleep Sensing. This is an opt-in feature that helps you understand and improve your sleep.

Available as a free preview until next year Sleep Sensing uses Motion Sense (with Soli low-energy radar technology) to show you how the person closest to your display is sleeping, without a camera or wearable. Analyze based on.

Google said in a statement Tuesday that sleep sensing could also detect sleep disorders such as coughing and snoring, as well as changes in light and temperature in rooms equipped with a nest hub’s built-in microphone and ambient light and temperature sensors.

Ashton Udall, Product Manager at Google Nest, said: “In the future, we’re also looking for ways to use Fitbit’s sleep tracking capabilities.

Sleep Sensing can also connect to the Google Fit app on Android and iOS devices, so you can view your sleep summary along with other health information.

According to the company, Sleep Sensing is completely optional and has privacy protection.

“If you choose to enable it, a visual indicator will appear on the display to let you know that it’s turned on. Motion Sense will only detect movement, not a specific body or face. Cough or Snoring voice data is only processed on the device and not sent to the Google server, “Udall said.

Even if you don’t enable sleep sensing, Nest Hub makes it easy to fall asleep and wake up.

When it’s time to wake up, the Nest Hub sunrise alarm gradually brightens the display and raises the alarm volume.

The second generation Nest Hub is available for $ 99.99 and can be pre-ordered online in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France and Australia. — IANS

