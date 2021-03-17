TikTok prevents you from opting out of personalized ads





TikTok will soon require personalized advertising. This means that your app will start displaying ads based on the type of content involved, whether or not it is needed.

Currently, the app has a setting that allows the user to choose whether to serve ads based on in-app activity. After April 15th, read the notification that appears when you open the app. Your settings may change and the ads you see may start based on what you do with TikTok.

TikToks will notify you about ad changes. Image: TikTok

According to a TikTok spokeswoman, TikTok is committed to respecting the privacy of its users. We remain transparent about our data privacy practices and help our users understand their privacy choices at the safety center.

You can still control whether TikTok personalizes your ads based on data retrieved from other apps and websites. Changes to TikToks’ privacy settings reflect how ads are run on many social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Users can opt out of personalized ads based on tracking between different sites, but not based on the activity of the site itself.

This change may be related to Apple’s future deployment of iOS 14. This requires the developer to get permission from the user to track data across the app for targeted advertising. Apps that do not require permission are at risk of being stopped or removed from the App Store. By mandating personalized ads, TikTok will be able to target ads to some extent as more people opt out of cross-app tracking.

March 17, 2:32 pm ET update: Added statement from TikTok spokesperson.

