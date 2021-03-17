Play at Home adds 10 free games, Horizon Zero Dawn, for free in April





Sony has launched the PlayStation Play at Home 2021 initiative, offering ratchet and crank remakes to everyone for free. There is no string attached to me. At the time, they promised to announce additional programs for the next few months, revealing that today all PlayStation players are offering 10 more Play at Home free games. Again, there is nothing I want to embrace.

Starting March 25th next week, PlayStation players will be able to get 5 free games and 4 PlayStation VR games from independent studios. Then, on April 19th, the Horizon Zero Dawn will be available to everyone for free.

Here’s everything you can get:

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games March 25, 2021 Read Abz Review ABZ is an underwater diving adventure by creators of Journey, Flower, and The Pathless, masters of the Zen experience of the game. Entering the Gungeon Read the review Gungeon is a full-scale shootout While the player is looking for a gun that can kill the past, the ultimate treasure of the legendary Gungeon, masquerading as a dungeon crawler. Yes, it is. Read Rez Infinite Review Rez Infinite is a remake of the original Rez for the latest consoles with additional levels and full VR support. Our review called it a transcendental experience, and now that everyone is free, no one should miss it. Subnautica Read our review Diving seems like a little theme in these games. Subnautica takes you underwater again, but this time on an alien planet, much less quiet than ABZ. In our review, it’s called one of the most satisfying experiences of 2018. Read The Witness Review An open-world puzzle game, The Witness could be one of the best puzzle games of all time. It slowly teaches players and builds existing elements with new and engaging mechanics. It leaves the discovery to the player and guides them gently, but never holds hands or directly tells what to do. Then you end up with one of the trickiest and most evil puzzles ever, and it’s very rewarding to solve. Read Astro-Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR) Review Not only as a great PSVR game, but also widely recognized as one of the best platformers ever, the Astro-Bot Rescue Mission has delighted many. .. If you have a PSVR headset, this is an essential addition to your collection and now there is no reason not to play it. Read Moss (PSVR) Review Moss is a master class on how VR games can feel immersive and connected. Characters. It’s the highlight of VR, and it’s a game that evokes many of the features of VR that weren’t possible in traditional games. Read Samper (PSVR) Review Samper is a rhythm game that you play as a space beetle that fights against the heads of giant machines and takes action. For a thrilling soundtrack. It’s listed under the PSVR game, but you can also play without it if you don’t have one. Read PaperBeast (PSVR) Review A recent PSVR game, Paper Beast, is a puzzle ecosystem full of paper creatures. Our review liked it, especially the sandbox mode that allows you to play with the unique mechanics of the game.

These nine games will be available free of charge from 8:00 pm PST on March 25th to 8:00 pm PST on April 22nd. You do not need to be a member of PlayStation Plus or meet any other eligibility requirements to use and download the game. Only 3 of the free games require a PSVR headset, as 6 out of 9 have non-PSVR capabilities. Once used, it can be saved forever. An extended trial of Funimation / Wakanim will also begin on March 25th and continue until April 22nd.

Subnautica, The Witness, Abzu, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast are not available in China. EntertheGungeon is not available in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Finally, starting April 19th, players will be able to use Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition completely free of charge. It includes an extension to Frozen Wilds, so even if you’ve played base games, you can get add-ons for free. Available from April 19th, 8pm (Pacific Time) to May 14th, 8pm (Pacific Time). Like everyone else, there are no eligibility requirements. Everyone gets it for free, and once you redeem it, it’s yours to keep it forever.

Jim Ryan concludes his PlayStation Blog post by saying that it needs to be shared soon. So this latest content drop doesn’t seem to be the last thing we can get from the 2021 PlayStation Play at Home initiative.

What do you think of Play at Home free games? How many people have you played already? Also, which one is excited to have the opportunity to give it a try? Let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

