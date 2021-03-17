Why Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are designing their own chips





Illustration: Bloomberg Businessweek Simon Landline

Illustration: Bloomberg Businessweek Simon Landline

Amazon.com Inc. has become one of the world’s largest buyers of computer chips to power data centers in the process of transforming from an online bookstore to a cloud computing giant. As the cloud business expanded, the company became more and more obsessed with designing its own chips rather than buying chips. This shift could have a dramatic impact on key aspects of the tech industry, Intel Corp. And Advanced Micro Devices Inc. It can be a threat to traditional chip makers such as.

Amazon began showing its intentions in 2015 when it acquired Annapurna Labs, a small Israeli chip designer. Since then, Amazon Web Services has been active in developing chips specifically designed for its own data center. “This work is basic. Improving the hardware improves everything that runs on the hardware,” said Nafea Bshara, co-founder of Annapurna, now Vice President of AWS. I am. Annapurna’s staff has grown tenfold since the acquisition.

Smugmug Inc, an online photo service that uses AWS to display billions of photos to users every day. Says that simply migrating to AWS services running on Amazon’s internal chips has reduced AWS costs by up to 40%. Graviton. AWS still relies mostly on Intel chips, but Amazon charges Smugmug 20% ​​less for services that use its own hardware, and Amazon’s chips take 20 times to perform tasks. % Less, so Smugmug can buy less computing power. Don MacAskill, Chief Executive Officer of Smugmug, said:

Microsoft Corp. And Alphabet Inc. Google is also working on a special chip. In part, this trend reflects how the harvest of today’s tech giants differs from past data center operators who didn’t have the resources to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on designing their own chips.

“It’s a semiconductor renaissance.”

With the rise of smartphones, technological changes are also progressing. While Intel and AMD were making chips for speed-first data centers, mobile devices needed processors that used as little power as possible, so things didn’t die by the end of the day. did. As the demand for these devices surged, there was a great incentive to improve low-power chips and began to close the performance gap with the muscle car model in the data center business.

Energy efficiency is becoming more and more important. By 2025, data centers are expected to consume 15% of the world’s electricity, up from about 2% last year, according to Applied Materials, the largest manufacturer of chip manufacturing equipment. For data center owners, reducing power consumption is more important than the cost of the chip itself.

The underlying technology for low-power smartphone chips is manufactured by British semiconductor company Arm Ltd. The company is licensed but does not manufacture the chips themselves. Amazon and Microsoft use Arm as the basis for their internal chip design. Initially used only in special cases, the Graviton chip has undoubtedly evolved into the first Arm-based chip to be a reliable competitor to Intel’s general-purpose data center products. “This is a semiconductor renaissance,” said Jon Bathgate, an investor in Colorado-based investment firm NZS Capital.

As Amazon, Google and Microsoft are competing for cloud computing customers, certain strengths of the chip could be a selling point, says Smugmug’s Mac Askill. “It will be pretty interesting when these cloud providers start to differentiate further.”

None of these companies manufacture new chips designed. They rely on the same international supply chain that has shown tension during the coronavirus pandemic. If such a crunch continues, it will slow their progress and cut into profits.

Next is Nvidia Corp, the designer of the chips used in some data centers. The acquisition of Arm by is pending. Nvidia is committed to maintaining open access to Arm’s technology and states that there is no other incentive to do so. Some Arm’s customers have already expressed concern to regulators considering whether to approve the deal. These complaints are private, but Bloomberg News reported that Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm were among the companies that made them.

The proliferation of custom-made chips can further reduce the cost of advanced computing products and trigger innovation, which is good for everyone. Or almost everyone. Intel has acquired a startup that manufactures AI-specific chips to stay ahead of new entrants, spending huge resources to improve the efficiency of cloud computing products, and custom builds for the largest customers. We are proposing to design. However, NZS Bathgate finds it difficult to stay ahead. “This is an existential problem for Intel,” he says.Read Next: If Tesla is an electric car Apple, Volkswagen is betting that it could be Samsung

Bottomline-Amazons Graviton chips now match the performance of traditionally used Intel chips in data centers, demonstrating potential turning points in the industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos