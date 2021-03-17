MagSafe Review Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand





Belkin recently announced a $ 99 Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand with MagSafe. This adds to the existing Belkin branded 3-in-1 MagSafe charger launched earlier this year.

Belkin remains the only third-party accessory maker to offer Apple-approved MagSafe-compatible charging accessories, and can charge Apple’s iPhone 12 models at maximum speed, competing outside of Apple’s own MagSafe charger. Is not so much. And ‌MagSafe‌Duo.

By design, the 2-in-1 “MagSafe” charger comes with a chrome arm to hold the “MagSafe” charging pack that works with the “iPhone 12,” “12 mini,” “12 Pro,” and “12 Pro Max.” Features a circular base. The base of the charger is made of plastic material and is available in either black or white. It’s not the highest quality charger I’ve used, but it looks great on a desk or table, and I think it blends in nicely and unobtrusively.

The ‌MagSafe‌Charging Pack has the same soft rubber feel as Apple’s original ‌MagSafe‌Charger, with a silicone pad underneath the charger so you can put it on your desk. At the bottom of the base is a built-in Qi-based wireless charger for AirPods. There’s a small recess that fits your ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, and you can place the “AirPods” case in this recess to get a good position for charging.

The base Qi charger is designed for AirPods, but it also works with other iPhones and smartphones that support Qi-based charging. The hollow is larger and wider than the hollow Belkin added for the 3-in-1 charger, but it still works on iPhones of all sizes. However, this base charger is limited to 5W, so nothing will be charged at high speeds.

The main “MagSafe” charging pack is the same as Apple’s charging options, charging the “iPhone 12,” “12 Pro,” and “12 Pro Max” at 15W. The iPhone 12 mini has a maximum of 12W and is compatible with 2-in-1 chargers. The 2-in-1 charger is a bit heavier, but you’ll need to use a grab and twist gesture to undock your iPhone without lifting the charger itself. I had no problem with this, and just give it that little twist when pulling it up and keep it on my desk to which it belongs.

Apple’s “MagSafe” chargers require you to make sure you have a suitable power adapter that isn’t included, but the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand comes with a power adapter. , There is no guesswork.

The circular base of the Belkin 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌charger occupies less space on your desk (at the widest point it’s about 5.3 inches). This is what I appreciate. The upright ‌MagSafe‌charging arm can be used with either. Portrait mode or landscape mode. The charging arm is slightly angled to position your iPhone in an ideal position for watching videos, receiving FaceTime calls, or watching night time.

The 2-in-1‌MagSafe‌ charger is available in black or white and has a small LED light on the base that lights up while using the Qi-based charger to tell you if it’s charging. The iPhone is magnetically connected and automatically placed in the correct position, so you don’t need a light for your MagSafe charging pack.

The ‌MagSafe‌charger can be used with bare ‌iPhone‌ or MagSafe compatible cases, but it’s magnetic and won’t work with non-MagSafe cases or models other than iPhone 12 because it doesn’t have the required built-in. magnet.

In my tests, Belkin’s 2-in-1 “MagSafe” charger charged the “iPhone 12” to 62% after dying in an hour, and the “AirPods Pro” also charged at 5W. This is about the same charging speed you get from standard Apple. ‌MagSafe‌charger. However, keep in mind that charging with MagSafe is variable on both this Belkin charger and Apple’s standard charger.

Some tests give about 60% battery life in the first hour of death, while others can approach 70% battery life, so the actual charging speed may vary slightly. there is. But what I can say is that the Belkin charger appears to charge at the same speed as a standard “MagSafe” charger, even when charging another device.

Conclusion

Apple’s standard “MagSafe” charger costs $ 39. So Belkin’s 2-in-1 “MagSafe” charger is $ 60 more expensive. Not everyone wants to pay that price, but for those who are fully invested in the MagSafe product lineup, it may be worth the cost.

I like Belkin’s upright charging option because it’s easier to use than the standard Apple MagSafe charger. It’s easier to grab the “iPhone” from your desk from the charging arm than to grab one from a flat charger. There’s also space to charge another device with an “AirPods” or Qi charging base. The all-in-one charging option saves space and requires fewer cables. This is a bonus.

In the future, you may be able to choose from more “MagSafe” charging options, but for now, you’ll only get the fastest speeds from Apple-approved accessories such as the “MagSafe” charger and Belkin options. can do. Much cheaper magnetic chargers are available from third party companies, but those cheaper chargers are limited to 7.5W instead of 15W, which is worth it for those who need a faster “MagSafe” charging speed. there is not.

How to buy

The Belkin 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌charger can be purchased from Apple’s website for $ 99.95.

