Heart-leading places will bring the life of choice to the PlayStation in July of this year





Supported by the PlayStation Indies initiative, Where The Heart Leads is an emotional adventure of a man’s life choice.

PlayStation Indie has unveiled the release date for the next Armature Games Where the Heart Leads. The surreal story adventure game focuses on the power of choice when a player travels through the past of a man. The game will launch PS4 and PS5 via backward compatibility on July 13, 2021.

Supported by the PlayStation Indies initiative, the next title unfolds a rich narrative tapestry of realistic, detailed text and beautiful watercolor-inspired artwork. Players chase after her husband and father, Whit Anderson, climbs a sinkhole and rescues his dog. This sinkhole takes him on a journey of time, where he is enveloped in his vision of the past, present and future. He discovers that he can change them and can change the course of his life forever in the decisions he makes.

The game offers thousands of choices and dozens of endings as players traverse Whit’s life. From his carefree childhood and teenage years to tinkering as a young adult and looking back at his work as an older man, you will experience a life of choice and the consequences they bring. Players will also meet a cast of characters from Whit’s life that infuse the story with different emotions. These characters force Wit to tackle difficult decisions such as supporting his brother’s passion for art and pushing him into a more traditional career. These choices resonate throughout Whit’s life and change his entire world.

As players travel through the story, they are greeted by a surrealist landscape reminiscent of dreams and changing reality. You can explore the detailed environment to reveal journal entries, sentimental items, and other artifacts from Whit’s past. In this game, players have complex ideas such as whether the grass on the other side is really green, whether it can change their destiny, how exactly one life can change many others. You can explore.

Todd Keller, director of Where the Heart Leads, talked about how the game is inspired by the journey of life and is very therapeutic to play. [The game] Pull these knots and invite players to think about where they were, where they are going, and what is most important, even when life is horrifying and uncertain. “

With a 600,000-word script and hundreds of achievements, Where the Heart Leads should be an annoying but fun ride when released this summer. Until then, take a peek at Whit and his family’s life on Twitter or visit the official website.

