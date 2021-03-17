With Android 12 DP2, you can hide picture-in-picture videos, etc.





Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) introduces some changes to Picture in Picture (PiP) mode to improve gestures and allow users to hide the video during playback.

The biggest picture-in-picture feature discovered by 9to5Google is arguably the new stash feature for Android 12 DP2. And it does exactly what is implied.

As shown in the video preview of this feature (shared by the source and embedded below), the user can now hide the video during playback. Specifically, the video is swiped to the left or right side of the screen. But it doesn’t stop playing. Instead, it simply remains invisible and the front edge still sticks out to the rest of the screen.

That way, Android users can listen to the video while interacting with the rest of the phone’s screen as usual.

What else has changed in picture-in-picture for Android 12 DP2?

Another big change here is the Android 12 DP2 picture-in-picture mode gestures. Users can now stop, play, skip, and access other features with a single tap on the PiP window. Conversely, double tapping swaps the small winder with the medium window. The reverse is also true. And of course, the latter fills the width of the phone screen.

Conversely, Google has also implemented a new pinch-to-zoom feature. This allows users to fine-tune the size of the window using familiar resizing gestures.

When will the changes be displayed?

Currently this is only Developer Preview 2 for Android 12 and is for developers only. The public beta of Android 12 will not be available until later this year. And Google will follow them up in the final final release of Android 12. However, that doesn’t mean that the user can still see the changes.

As with any changes to Android that directly affect your app, your app developer must implement the functionality for your app to work. End users simply don’t display them properly until the developers implement the changes widely, and until they first implement the previously introduced changes that enable picture-in-picture for media playback.

