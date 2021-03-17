Appropriately announce advisory board to promote innovation





Houston, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today we announced the Founding Advisory Board, a direct procurement solution for innovative temporary staff and talent acquisition leaders. The advisory board includes industry leaders in talent management, software development, and consulting, including: Dana Look-Arimoto, Executive & Leadership Team Coach and CEO, SettleSmarter; Linc Markham, Ambassador, Strategic Partnerships, Certree; Former CEO / Co-Founder of Mercury Gate International.

Carla M, CEO of Opptly. Tibbitts said: “We are excited to welcome Kevin, Dana, Linc, and Monica to Opptly’s advisory board at this critical stage of Opptly’s evolution.” We have extensive experience in the financial, technology, consulting, and talent acquisition industries. As highly regarded and experienced executives, their insights and professional involvement are invaluable in achieving our goal of revolutionizing the way people connect with work. “

Kevin Cohn has supported both private and public enterprises of various sizes in the business services and technology sectors during his 30-year career. His experience includes over $ 6 billion in transactions and advice on strategic, operational and financial issues for companies at various stages of their lifecycle. We look forward to leveraging Kevin’s extensive and insightful experience in overall development and corporate direction.

Dana Look-Arimoto brings a unique combination of executive leadership experience with talent acquisition, HR technology, and an understanding of team dynamics to the Opptly advisory team to support the development and growth of Opptly’s innovative vision. Her experience spans recruitment and dispatched workforce consulting, operations, board membership and executive coaching. Her past positions include President of Talent Wave, Senior Vice President of SIA, and Vice President of Tapfin. She has a deep knowledge of HR technology and advises companies such as Shiftgig and VNDLY. Dana created Stop Settling’s thinking and movement by applying her understanding of how people and teams are best to work together to make a company successful.

Linc Markham, a renowned industry expert and advocate of direct sourcing, brings his valuable perspective to Opptly’s advisory board. As head of BP’s temporary workforce, Link and his team have built a $ 1 billion temporary workforce program. With a unique and detailed perspective on the pain and value points of a company’s talent and sourcing, Linc’s experience of challenging the status quo of large organizations is helpful. Linc is currently leading a strategic partnership at Certree, a technology startup for fraud prevention platforms, and is also consulting with HR technology companies. He is a well-known speaker and writer for the vision and analysis of the workforce, the human resources community, and the power of diversity. Linc is an active contributor to industry groups and believes in the ability to partner both internally and externally to develop optimal solutions.

Monica Wooden, a retired co-founder of MercuryGate International, known for its industry-leading transportation management systems, adds her entrepreneurial spirit and background to the Opptly Advisory Board. Identify the inefficiencies and manual processes required for the logistics process. Mr. Wooden was driven to change the industry through automated SaaS technology, as Opptly does in recruiting. Monica worked with MercuryGate’s co-founder to develop technology, establish a market position, be accepted in the market, and truly change the way transportation logistics is performed. Monica was recognized for Forbes’ South East Woman in Business and was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the South East region.

The announcement of the Opptly Advisory Board is part of the company’s mission to strengthen its strategic direction, revolutionize the way people connect with work, and create a more efficient and enjoyable process for hiring managers and candidates. I am doing it.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve on the Opptly Advisory Board. Opptly keeps the idea of ​​talent acquisition at night and creates true transparency and sustainable efficiency in the industry known for its” boat-shaking “. “Mentality. We are honored to be part of such an innovative and exciting team of dynamic leaders,” said Dana Look-Arimoto.

For more information on the technologies and services offered, please visit www.opptly.com.

About Opptly: Leverage direct sourcing from Opptly to connect with talent in new and meaningful ways. Our direct sourcing solutions include a large talented community with mapped skills, advanced matching technology, automation of the turnkey recruitment process, strategic support, and candidate queues that are fully compatible with existing program infrastructure. Use the procurement service. Revolutionize dispatched workforce solutions with Opptly. Headquartered in Houston. Opptly can be found online at opptly.com.

