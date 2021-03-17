Fortnite Season 6: New Map Features





Fortnite Season 6 has become “primary”, which means a lot of new features have arrived. We’ve already talked about how to create weapons in Fortnite, what the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass is, and so on, but what about the map itself? This guide describes all the new sights, sounds, bosses and boars you’ll discover on Fortnite Season 6 maps.

Fortnite Season 6 Map What will the new Fortnite Season 6 island map look like?

If you play Fortnite Season 5, the most obvious change in Season 6 is that all the sand near the center of the map disappears. The zero point has been fixed in some way. At least a complete annihilation doesn’t seem imminent anymore, but there’s definitely more to see and do in the coming season. But while waiting to save the Multiverse in the next chapter of Agent Jones’ story, Season 6 is at the mercy of the current turmoil.

New location: Spire

Instead of sand, a new monolithic place, The Spire, will be introduced. This tall spiral rock formation has a lot of loot at peak times, which makes it very popular. Please visit at your own risk with a drop-off. Has received spicy certification. If you’re heading there, don’t forget to escape quickly with a new nearly vertical zipline that extends in all directions.

A new spire in the center of the map.

The influence of the spire oozes around, and many of the maps now look rough in the fall, with scale and bone huts and an overall prehistoric makeover on the island. If the area is brownish-orange on the map screen, it must have been revisited in this aesthetic, but other places such as residential holly hedges and industrial dirty dock landscapes haven’t changed since Season 5. ..

Part of the weeping forest is tinged with the brownish-orange color of the prehistoric environment.

This allows players to quickly move between prehistoric and modern times in any round, giving the entire island a kind of dichotomized design. Some places, such as Weeping Woods, are slightly coated in each style so that you can see them moving between green and orange forests.

If you’re exploring around The Spire, don’t forget to note the three golden artifacts as part of the new Season 6 challenge.

Other new locations: Bonie Burbs, Colossal Crops, Towers

There are a total of three new named locations, including the central spire mentioned above. Heading west from there, Salty Towers became Bonney Burbs, formerly known as Frenzy Farm, where the place that was recently unnamed in Season 5 is back on the map with its official title: Colossal Crops.

Bonnie Barbs, a new location in Fortnite.

Each brownish corner away from the spire has a small spire, with ample supplies at the top of each, and a new type of launch pad glued to each rock, allowing players to escape instantly. .. However, be aware that each time you use it, it will land in the same place. If someone is on your tail and you fly away, watch them immediately come directly above you.

If you can defeat the Tower Guard, the new unmarked tower will contain enough loot.

These unnamed towers are also protected by a new NPC called Tower Guard, but such characters are rewarded for Tier 100 Battle Passes, so only their names are known. These tower guards are reinforced not only by the health bar but also by the shield, so they require additional firepower to bring them down. Most effective when not playing solo.

New Island Wildlife

Throughout the map, players will also encounter wildlife such as chickens, boars, frogs and wolves. Birds of prey will be introduced later this season, according to data miners. Whether passive or aggressive, you can defeat these animals and use parts such as bones and flesh as crafting and healing equipment. We’ll cover it all in detail in the Fortnite Craft Guide, but we know that when you sneak up in the woods and hear grunts, it’s not just for the show. Something may already be stalking you.

Wild boar assault!

This season’s theme is “Primal,” with a herd of wolves, deadly accurate NPCs, new prehistoric locations, and a feeling of more emphasis on the survival experience of Fortnite. Feeling that even ammunition is scarce, some weapons such as snipers are currently completely absent, so use new primal weapons to bring players to each other for closer, more crude combat. Bring it closer. Epic always has something, so it’s interesting to see how the map evolves in the coming weeks. If you have to guess, Stealth Stronghold, which has always looked creepy like Jurassic Park, may have a secret in the (Dino) store for the player.

For everything else you need to know about Fortnite Season 6, take a look at the Battle Pass overview, or tackle some challenges, such as how to investigate Lazy Lake anomalies and find golden artifacts.

