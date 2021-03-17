Hawaii residents may need to dial the area code shortly to make a local call





Posted: March 17, 2021 / 10:53 am HST / Updated: March 17, 2021 / 10:53 am HST

Honolulu (KHON2) —Local residents may need to dial 8-0-8 immediately at the beginning of a call in order to reach the appropriate person. This is all part of the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) effort to facilitate contact with the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The FCC has adopted 9-8-8 as the new three-digit number used to reach the lifeline of national suicide prevention and mental health crises. This number will be available from July 16, 2022. All carriers and VoIP service providers need to participate in the initiative by requiring callers to use a 10-digit dialing system.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

What about the new dialing procedure in Hawaii? After October 24th, Hawaiians trying to make a call will need to dial the area code 8-0-8 followed by the phone number. This also applies to calls to people on the same island. After this change, local calls dialed with only 7 digits may not be completed, and recording will notify you that the call cannot be completed as dialed.

New warning about one call phone scam

Hawaiian Telcom encourages residents to consider automatic and speed dialing devices such as medical surveillance devices, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or theft alerts, security systems or gates once the changes take effect. These will need to be reprogrammed to include the full 10 digit number.

Until July 16, 2022, customers will still be required to dial 1-800-273-TALK to access the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Starting July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will automatically route the call to your lifeline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos