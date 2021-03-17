Innovation Lab: Google’s Chetna Bindra provides details on PPID, FLoC and UID





After Google announced in early March, Chrome announced that if third-party cookies were phased out, it would not be possible to build new ways to track users or support email-based identities. The dust is slowly starting to settle.

However, there are still many questions in the industry.

Is the publisher-provided identifier (PPID) used on YouTube? Can buyers and sellers use encrypted routes to pass hashed emails and other new cookie-free identities created by the industry? Does FLoC actually solve the privacy issues associated with third-party cookies, or does it just create a new cookie?

And will Google eventually find a way to keep track of users across the web, as some in the industry believe it does, despite dissenting claims?

Sarah Sluis, Senior Editor of AdExchanger, asked Chetna Bindra, Google’s Senior Product Manager on Users, Trust, Privacy and Transparency, about these questions during a fireside chat at the AdExchangers Innovation Labs: Identity Day event on Tuesday. I sent it.

Is PPID essentially a workaround?

Last week, Google announced plans to expand the use of PPIDs. The PPID is a unique identifier created by the publisher based on their cookie or login ID and can be hashed and passed to the buyer through Google Ad Manager.

PPIDs aren’t new since around 2013, but they may be a new way to enable first-party cookies to be shared with demand-side platforms.

But how does its development make sense in the light of Google’s claim that email-based IDs aren’t Bueno?

The difference is that the focus is on facilitating first-party relationships, and publishers continue to monetize their sites using first-party data and monetize only their sites through Google’s sell-side platform. Is to be able to do it.

According to Bindra, this is guaranteed to be publisher-specific.We do not pool or enable pooling between publisher sites [and] As Google, we cannot read or manipulate data that represents users being tracked across the web.

Enough for me, but what about you?

This is fine, but it raises the question of whether Google plans to drink its own Kool-Aid and use PPID on YouTube.

Technically, the answer is no. Conceptually, however, the answer is yes.

The technology YouTube uses to monetize through its own data isn’t the same as the technology behind PPID, but the principles are the same, Bindra said.

She says this is in perfect agreement with the properties of YouTube and other publishers, who are primarily first-party personalized based on their direct relationship with the user.

So publishers are covered, but can brands connect their first-party data to PPIDs?

As long as the data your brand brings is first party, bring it in.

According to Bindra, Google’s advertising platform continues to support advertisers’ own data, so if a particular publisher’s own data includes users, buyers will see users on different sites. Can be a target.

This applies to PPIDs as well as APIs in the privacy sandbox, including FLEDGE, TURTLEDOVE, and more.

Is FLoC a can of privacy worms?

However, when it comes to sandboxes, one of the hottest suggestions in the Federated Learning of Cohorts under development and whether it’s a true privacy alternative to third-party cookie-based behavioral advertising is a big question. Remains.

For example, the Electronic Frontier Foundation does not think so.

Beyond the valid questions about the effectiveness of cohort-based advertising, the main topic currently being discussed at the W3Cs Improving Web Advertising Business Group is whether the unsupervised machine learning algorithms used to create FLoCs will end. .. Group users into sensitive categories.

This is because creating a FLoC for a car intent in a particular area is one thing, and clustering a group of people based on religion, such as whether they are suffering from ethnicity or depression, is completely different.

According to Bindra, Chrome is very focused on keeping individuals out of groups that are considered confidential.

Before the cohort was active, there were many tests and techniques being developed here, she said.

One option is to analyze whether the browser is accessing pages related to sensitive topics at a high rate and those based on those categories, even if the browser does not necessarily know what the particular topic is. It’s about preventing people from clustering. ..

(What could go wrong?)

Well, sure, trust your machine. But how do you opt out of FloC created in your browser?

Dialogue on how consent, opt-in, and opt-out work in the privacy sandbox is still underway, Bindra said.

The Origin Trial, planned later this month, is focused on allowing users to opt out of FLoC, she said. It’s still in its infancy to actually evaluate what it looks like.

But what about Google’s unique benefits over other ecosystems, such as the fact that people have their own browsers that they can log in to?

According to Bindra, Google has no intention of building or using technology to track individuals as they browse the web, and will be at the core of future ad monetization efforts, including the use of Chrome logins. Is not intended.

And just emphasize and emphasize Jerry Dischler [Googles VP and GM of ads] Said in IAB [Annual Leadership Meeting] The same is true last week. We won’t build a backdoor, says Bindra. We do not build a workaround to keep track of individual people as they browse the web.

So why not Google support the Unified ID 2.0 initiative?

Bindra answered one of them in one word. Is the correct answer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos