Nokia Accelerates Telenet Cloud Services with 5G Core Technology





Telenet, a leading Belgian telecommunications operator, is a cloud-native core infrastructure that enables ultra-fast response times for critical applications and reserved capacity for services as it embarks on the rollout of 5G networks nationwide. We have selected Nokia to offer structural products.

Telenet specializes in providing broadband internet, fixed and mobile phone services, and cable television to some customers in Flanders, Brussels, and Waronia via hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks. It also provides professional communications services to Belgian and Luxembourg companies, the BASE brand providing mobile services throughout Belgium.

As part of the expansion of 5G services, Nokia will provide telenet with cloud packet cores, allowing operators to move forward towards public cloud deployments of operators’ mobile cores. 5G cloud native core deployment leverages near zero touch automation to provide flexible scale performance capabilities. This allows Telenet to develop its own cloud infrastructure, which is much less complex, as the first step in transforming into cloud-based services.

The scope of the partnership also includes design, deployment and integration services. Nokia offers a cloud packet core that has evolved into 5G non-standalone and stand-alone deployment models, policy controllers, network management and automation capabilities. They will be integrated into the Google Cloud infrastructure layer, which is based on Google Clouds Anthos, and are expected to implement more seamlessly of innovation and respond faster to market needs.

Michael Berger, CTIO of Telenet / BASE, continues to bring about a major technological shift in the cloud era, which is evolving with 5G. Therefore, it is imperative to stay at the center of innovation and continue to provide cutting-edge technology. Continuing its long-standing relationship with Nokia, deploying a robust core to support digital transformation and economic growth in the Belgian community, unlocking new digital services in sectors such as healthcare, smart cities and logistics. I’m happy.

Janvan Tetering, Nokia’s Senior Vice President of Europe, said: .. As we step deeper into the cloud era, this will be a key step for telenet to accelerate cloud-native innovation and deliver new services and applications that meet 5G network requirements.

The announcement comes just days after Nokia reveals that it has embarked on a collaboration program with Google Cloud to develop a new cloud-based 5G wireless system. The two companies will work on a joint solution that combines Nokia’s RAN, O-RAN, vRAN, edge cloud technology with Google’s edge computing platform and application ecosystem. This collaboration aims to lead to the development of technologies and use cases to solve key 5G scenarios for companies around the world.

Amol Phadke, Managing Director of Telecom Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, said of the Telenet project: Cloud-native 5G can transform consumers at the edge of the network and bring new opportunities to the business. We are proud to partner with Telenet to support the delivery of cloud-native 5G to businesses and consumers with the latest infrastructure built for cloud-native 5G cores.

