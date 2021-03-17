Android 12 DP2 unveils upcoming one-handed mode features





With the introduction of Android 12 Developer Preview 2 (DP2), Google’s new one-handed mode flaunts all of its glory. It’s based on a recent report, highlighting some of the new preview features and additional benefits.

Currently, Android 12 DP2’s one-handed mode is pretty easy. Effectively move the screen (or open app) down, as the brand shows. Therefore, you can easily access certain topbound UI elements with one hand. At least in this preview version, a short swipe from the bottom to the bottom of the screen will work. Conversely, swipe up from the center of the screen to return to full screen mode.

What additional features did Google add to Android 12’s one-handed mode?

As you can see from its description and the image below, it also includes some additional features. This means users can adjust how one-handed mode works on Android 12.

First, Google includes toggle switches for two different settings. The first turns one-handed mode on or off, which users must use. Or you were forced to use it incorrectly when you did not intend to. The second is a toggle that allows the user to choose whether to exit one-handed mode when the app is launched.

Finally, Google offers four options for timeouts. In short, there are four options that determine when one-handed mode automatically returns to full-screen mode. The first option is “No”. Alternatively, the user can select 4 seconds, 8 seconds, or 12 seconds.

This may look different when completed when launched on Android 12

With the current iteration of one-handed mode, the UI is still pretty minimal. For example, when you enter one-handed mode, the top of the screen is filled with a gray background. However, it does not always remain the same beyond Android 12 DP2. After all, this is a developer preview, primarily intended to help developers implement new features in their apps.

However, Android 12 is scheduled to be completed in August of this year. So it doesn’t take long to know where Google is heading for this. That’s if you decide to trigger this feature now instead of waiting for a future update.

