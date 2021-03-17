Nvidia is promoting a new game that implements DLSS using the Unreal Engine plugin





Nvidias Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology feels magical. Runs the 4K game to render in 1080p. But not all games support it, so it’s obviously not magic. Developers need to manually integrate DLSS, which hinders universal adoption. However, Nvidia is working to address this and is focusing on two games that represent that effort.

Developer Cyber ​​Punch Studios’ narrative exploration game, The Fabled Woods, has acquired ray tracing with DLSS and RTX. You can also see DLSS in a new demo piece of System Shock from Night Dive Studios.

In both cases, the developer used the Unreal Engine Development Toolkit plugin to add DLSS to the project. Especially in the case of The Fabled Woods, the studio claims to have the technology up and running in just one day.

Adding Nvidia DLSS to The Fabable Woods is easy thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 plugin and has a significant performance impact, said Joe Bauer, founder of Cyber ​​Punch Studios. With the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, adding DLSS to The Fabled Woods is easy and opens up DLSS to a whole new world of developers.

The idea for the Unreal Engine DLSS plugin is to simplify the process of implementing the technology. And Nvidia claims this is working.

The Unreal Engine 4 plugin makes it easy to add Nvidia DLSS to your game. In fact, it dropped over the weekend, said Matthew Kenneally, lead engineer at Night Dive Studios. Bringing System Shock to a new generation of gamers is a loving task for our team, and the impact of Nvidia DLSS on the player experience is undeniable.

Well, if you can find an RTX compatible video card that you can actually buy.

