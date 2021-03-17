Twitch makes it easier for streamers to deal with piracy allegations





In 2020, the music industry’s Sauron-like eyes turned to Twitch, firing a beam of DMCA removal notices to users and hitting thousands of archive streams containing copyrighted music. Twitch was surprised and couldn’t provide a good way for streamers to confirm claims, manage old clips, or make opposite claims. The result was a wave of vague warning emails, a large amount of VOD removal, and a panic between streamers.

Twitch apologized for the confusion and said it would introduce new tools to help streamers manage old streams and avoid copyright issues. Some of those tools arrived today. Here’s what Twitch has added:

In addition to being delivered by email, DMCA notifications are on Twitch[マイチャンネル]It is now displayed in your inbox. The video producer page now includes a piracy summary for the channel. VODs can be deleted or made private in up to 20 batches. You can now delete or unpublish your entire VOD library with a single click. VOD can now be viewed on the Video Producer page, even if it’s private.

Twitch plans to introduce more copyright-related features throughout the year and has posted a roadmap and FAQ on the DMCA’s claims. Future features include support for multi-track audio in Twitch Studio, how to see flagged VOD from within the Creator dashboard, how to sort and delete clips by game, date, or views, and from. Includes the ability to send opposition notices. Dashboard. (Currently, you need to send a notice of opposition to Twitch by email that complies with a set of legal guidelines.)

(Image credit: Twitch)

The complete feature set was completed by the end of the year without delay, more than was available on last year’s Twitch streamer, where many manually searched ancient VODs for infringement or removed everything. It seems that it has been greatly improved.

Sadly, what Twitch can’t do is about the Digital Millennium Copyright Act itself. As with any online platform (exercising copyright was also a big issue for YouTube), if someone calls the DMCA and claims that the copyright has been infringed, Twitch needs to respond. If the notification is incorrect or incorrect, the user can send a notice of opposition, but Twitch does not ultimately have the authority to say who is correct. This is a US court issue.

Apart from the feature roadmap, Twitch’s DMCA information page also includes a FAQ that explains these aspects of U.S. copyright law to users (Twitch complies with similar laws in other regions. But the DMCA is something everyone sees and is the biggest music and movie. Companies call it. New and upcoming tools were urgently needed, but in the end, “unauthorized music” for streamers who want to avoid removing VOD or prohibiting repeated violations of their Twitch account. Don’t play “is the best advice. (Still, the music in games and trailers can cause problems, so it’s difficult to completely isolate them from the DMCA’s Shenanigan. The truth is that the games that people stream themselves are also subject to these laws. The only difference is that game publishers usually do not submit DMCA notices regarding gameplay footage, which is a fact that allows Twitch to exist.)

As a solution to the music problem, Twitch also offers Soundtrack, a service that provides music that streamers have cleared the right to use as a background track. This is almost all of these piracy. It’s pretty common for streamers to use things like Spotify playlists when chatting with viewers. Last year, Twitch said more than 99% of DMCA notices were related to it. A kind of action.

