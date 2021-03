NBA 2K21 Update 1.707.00 Patch Note

NBA 2K21 update 1.707.00 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows: The NBA 2K21 was first released last September for the last generation consoles, before getting an upgraded release along with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. This version was free if you purchased the special Mamba Edition, otherwise you had to pay to buy it. Both versions of the game have since been getting the NBA 2K21 next-generation update, called the fifth update. Introducing all the new features in NBA 2K21 Update 1.707.00.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.707.000 Patch Note The city has received a brand new spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be live from Thursday. The following players received portrait and signature face animation updates: Micalbridge Jalen Brown Thomas Bryant Vernon Carry Junior John Collins James Ennis Malachi Flynn Wenien Gabriel Daniel Green Tyrese Haliburton Kevin Welter Cameron Johnson Tre Jones Serven Rete Omaredon Teransman Juwan Morgan Joakim Noah Jordan Nwora Daniel Oturu Jerome Robinson Isaiah Stewart Tyrell Terry Xavier Tillman Anthony Tolliver Rayjon Tucker TJ Warren Paul Watson DJ Wilson Robert WoodardII Solved the problem that caused some playbook names to disappear. Did. Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter Player Cards where the player’s rebirth was not displayed during the pack opening (MyTEAM). Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter Card Animation (MyTEAM). Preparatory work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s unique. We address a variety of stability and performance issues to further improve the overall experience.

Most of this update revolves around updating player portraits of many different players. The city’s spring update is also included in this update, but you won’t notice the change until it actually takes effect on Thursday. The rest of the update is just a few fixes to the existing issues identified above.

NBA 2K21 Next Generation is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but regular versions are available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information on this patch, please visit the official NBA 2K website.

